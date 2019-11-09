Giannis Antetokounmpo: I was the only one who embraced former Bucks coach Jason Kidd’s methods

Jason Kidd wore down the Bucks with his coaching methods.

But not every Buck.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

“I was used to [former Bucks coach] Jason Kidd. He was breaking us down, but I was happy about it. I think I was the only one that was embracing that. I came from nothing and worked hard every day. That’s what I was used to. “Having Jason Kidd was fun. Obviously, we didn’t break through from the first round, but it’s different. Like, if this is the middle, Jason Kidd was right here and Mike Bud is way over there [in coaching philosophy]. They’re totally different. Mike Bud wants you to rest, he wants you to stay with your family, but the day we work out, he wants you to be there and he wants you to give everything.”

Why is this relevant?

1. It reveals something about Antetokounmpo. The superstar embraces tough coaching.

2. It adds a little hope to the longshot idea Kidd, now a Lakers assistant, will lure Antetokounmpo to Los Angeles.

Still, it’s hard for me to see Antetokounmpo going somewhere because of Kidd – especially after seeing the other side with Mike Budenholzer. Antetokounmpo might have liked playing for Kidd, and Antetokounmpo might dislike some of Budenholzer’s methods – including rest. But Budenholzer is such a better coach, someone whose system has helped Milwaukee advance deeper in the playoffs. That’s what counts most.