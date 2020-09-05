Giannis Antetokounmpo officially questionable for Game 4 vs. Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo said he could play more than 34 minutes Mike Budenholzer rolled him out in Game 3 vs. Heat. Instead, he could play zero minutes in Game 4.

Antetokounmpo tweaked his ankle during Game 3 and now is officially listed as questionable for Game 4 on Sunday.

Tim Reynolds of the AP says Antetokounmpo looked a little gimpy on Saturday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, listed as questionable for tomorrow with an ankle issue, was seen with a very noticeable limp today. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 5, 2020





Antetokounmpo tweaked his ankle in the first quarter against the Heat Friday.

He stayed in the game after getting medical clearance form the Milwaukee training staff, but he did not move the same way. He was blown by on defense and settling for more jumpers on offense, not attacking the rim as he is known. Miami’s physical, aggressive, smart defense adds to Antetokounmpo’s problems.

If this were February and standard regular-season game, Antetokounmpo would sit. No question.

But with the Bucks’ season on the line — and the vultures circling the team — expect him to play.

How well he plays will determine if there is a Game 5.

