Giannis Antetokounmpo not commenting on refs to avoid a fine: I’ve got to pay for diapers

Ben Golliver: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: "How much does it cost if I say something, a comment about the refs? Is it $20,000? It's a lot of money. So, I should not do it. I'll save my money. I've got to pay for diapers."

Source: Twitter

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo: “How much does it cost if I say something, a comment about the refs? Is it $20,000? It’s a lot of money. So, I should not do it. I’ll save my money. I’ve got to pay for diapers.” pic.twitter.com/xOQKTQVYXi – 7:32 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum said his left wrist has been bothering him for about two months. Said it was bothering him after the dunk and foul on Giannis, but not any more than it has been. – 7:27 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jayson Tatum said his wrist bothered him after the dunk and foul from Giannis, but he’s been dealing with pai in that wrist for a couple of months now and it’s nothing new. – 7:26 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jayson Tatum said his wrist was bothering him after the Giannis foul: “Yeah but that’s something I’ve been dealing with for two months now.” He tried to downplay it. – 7:25 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

going to discuss in detail on Radio Roulette later, but biggest takeaway from Game 3 for me is importance of the Bucks getting out to the lead early. allows Bud to steal Giannis rest mins (played only 38 today), results in him being more aggressive both ends/avoid foul trouble – 7:02 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Al Horford praised Giannis’ aggressiveness today: “I think he understood this was an important game.” – 6:58 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Al Horford on Giannis: “I think he was aggressive. I think he understood this was an important game.” – 6:58 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

That was like 1 of the 2006 Finals ref disasters. No consistency, no feel, all over the place on charges/no-charges and then they completely botched the Jrue push off and Smart’s 3 FT that somehow turned into 2. Just brutal. I hope the NBA is horrified. PS: Great game by Giannis. – 6:26 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Milwaukee Bucks leads 2-1 in the series vs the Celtics because of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Greek Freak put the team on his back proving he’s the best player in the world. Definetely!

42 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, 16/30, crucial go-ahead bucket in the last minute. #FearTheDeer – 6:25 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

What a ride Bucks-Celtics was. Giannis is otherworldly. 30 shots for Giannis and Jrue is probably the way it’ll have to be with no Middleton. Celtics went too much away from the drive and kick all game, especially with Tatum badly struggling. Last 2 minute report will be comical. – 6:24 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday both took 30 shots today.

Only other playoff game since 1965 that saw two teammates with 30 shots apiece was June 13, 1993 — Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and that was in triple OT. – 6:21 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

That was an all-time classic from Giannis and I’m pissed that the thing I’m gonna remember from this game is that bad call right at the end. – 6:19 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Bucks win Game 3 with a ridiculous performance by Giannis.

42, 12 and 8.

Jayson Tatum with one of his worst overall offensive performances of the season. Didn’t make shots (4-19) and didn’t really create many easy opportunities for his teammates. – 6:19 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Wow

Giannis is so absolutely dominant

But there is still a formula to counter that dominance collectively, as seen with Boston

Specifically when they’re without Middleton

Miami has to focus on Philly right now, but that would be the mindset in that scenario – 6:19 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

The Bucks are desperately missing Khris Middleton on offense in this series but Giannis came in tonight and said get on my back fellas, I’m the best player in the world and we’re winning this game. Just his latest phenomenal playoff performance. – 6:18 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Bucks ESCAPED

up 12 with 9 mins remaining

giannis 40 piece

tatum 4-19

smart 1-7

could’ve been a devastating loss – 6:18 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Giannis today:

42 PTS

12 REB

8 AST

2 STL

3 BLK

16-30 FG

Best player in the world. pic.twitter.com/FWRnulov0K – 6:17 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

FINAL: Bucks 103, Celtics 101

– Antetokounmpo 42pts/12reb/8ast

– Holiday 25pts/7reb/3ast

– Lopez 13pts/10reb/2ast – 6:17 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

i have no idea why they went jrue iso on grant williams followed by jrue iso on tatum with a giannis bucket in between but the bucks just might get away with it – 6:13 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks take a 103-100 lead on back-to-back buckets by Giannis Antetokounmpo & Jrue Holiday — with an Antetokounmpo block in-between. – 6:13 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Man, that possession was a struggle for Holiday, but a massive shot there. Floater is good. Bucks up, 103-100, with 11.2 seconds left.

Antetokounmpo got them the lead on a euro step around Grant Williams and the Bucks got a stop on Brown at the rim before it. – 6:13 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Two great plays by Giannis and Jrue Holiday. After missing two shots to take a four-point lead, the Celtics now trail 103-100 with 11.2 seconds left. – 6:13 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Giannis and Holiday in this second half >>> – 6:12 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Wow, #Bucks respond with buckets from Giannis and then Holiday to take a 3-point lead with 11.2 left. – 6:12 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Giannis has more 40-point playoff games than

Tim Duncan

Karl Malone

Charles Barkley

Amar’e Stoudemire

Larry Bird

Dominique Wilkins pic.twitter.com/YhocDOeGCE – 6:11 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Would to see a Jrue PNR with Giannis as screener here with Lopez spaced high up above the break. – 6:11 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Bud should get a timeout here to rest Giannis. He’s out of gas. – 6:10 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Terrible shot by Giannis right there. – 6:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Giannis looks wiped out. – 6:08 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Good lord. Giannis with the 40-13-8-2-2 – 6:08 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I think Jaylen Brown is the best defender I’ve ever seen get hunted on switches. It’s not remotely a slight against him. Boston’s defense is just so good that he’s the closest thing to a favorable matchup for Giannis. – 6:08 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Giannis looks exhausted right now. So am I, and I’m just watching this slugfest. – 6:07 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jaylen Brown has been covering Giannis after Horford gets switched off since Grant Williams got his fifth foul and Boston isn’t sending help until Giannis gets to the middle of the paint. – 6:07 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

40 point game for Giannis pic.twitter.com/f8G7Ll7B8Y – 6:06 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

The Celtics are giving up the Jaylen Brown switch on Giannis. Don’t know whether that’s the right move. – 6:05 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Al Horford has 22 points now for the #Celtics and has gotten them within 97-95 with 3:40 to go in regulation.

Hit a hook over Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was slow to switch off Jaylen Brown when Jrue Holiday called for it, and then Horford has played strong D last couple poss. – 6:02 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Al Horford is taking over on both ends, with the icing on the cake being a complete shut down on that last Giannis drive to force a desperate kickout that’s intercepted. – 6:02 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

It’s crazy how Giannis just makes lunch of even big, strong wings. You really need huge bodies to throw at him for any chance at success. – 6:01 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

“Fifth foul… Grant Williams… not guarding Giannis…”

*Giannis dunks again” – 6:00 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Not sure its worth preserving foul trouble for Williams and keeping him off Giannis. – 5:59 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday have taken 52 of the #Bucks 88 shots and scored 59 of their 92 points thus far. – 5:57 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Sorry but contact btw GWilliams and Giannis in the post isnt a foul by either guy. Thats good, hard-nosed basketball. Unfortunately what 95% of defenders do today in that position is fall to get a call or the offensive player exaggerates the impact by snapping his head to get FTs – 5:55 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Grant Williams with one of his best plays of the series stopping Jrue on the PnR then getting vertical to stop Giannis getting the pocket pass and going for the layup, then Jaylen gets the and one one in transition and it’s a two possession game. – 5:54 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Four fouls on Giannis. – 5:53 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Could be a big swing there. Holiday rims out a floater, Brown comes back with an and-one in transition – and it’s Giannis’s fourth foul. Celtics within four when it could have been nine. – 5:53 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

And despite trying to avoid the foul, Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up his fourth foul contesting Jaylen Brown at the rim.

Bucks’ lead down to four. – 5:53 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After an Antetokounmpo 3 gave the Bucks an 86-73 lead, the Celtics have rattled off a 12-5 run and they are right back in this game.

Bucks still lead, 90-85, with 7:30 left though. – 5:48 PM

Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy

I am now convinced, The Greek Freak is the best player in the NBA today. – 5:45 PM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

Giannis in the “MVP” Nike Zoom Freak 3 for afternoon action! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/hbvqHOJNL3 – 5:43 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Giannis Antetokounmpo created 21 points in that third quarter (11 scored, plus 10 from 4 assists)

Celtics scored only 17 in the third quarter as a team.

Playmaker Giannis BACK – 5:40 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

HUGE third quarter finish from Holiday to buy Giannis some rest going into the fourth. 5/7 shooting in third after a rough first half. – 5:38 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

The Celtics have flat out been bad in the 3rd. After 4 1st half turnovers for 1 point, they turned it over 7 times in the 3rd for 8 points. Giannis had 2 assists in the 1st half, 4 in the 3rd quarter. 34-17 Bucks in the 3rd – 5:38 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics play a horrible 3Q, trail 80-67. Brown 12, White 11, Horford 10, RWilliams 10, GWilliams 9, Tatum 8 (3-17 FG); Antetokounmpo 31, Holiday 21, Lopez 11. – 5:38 PM

Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes

They don’t call many charges on Giannis but they could at least get him for carrying the ball 10 percent of the time he does it – 5:32 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Watching this game I came in rooting for the Bucks, being short handed. But I find myself switching because I feel like Giannis is being consistently rewarded by officials for playing a bit recklessly today. – 5:31 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Boston has to make a major run the next time Giannis sits. – 5:31 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Al Horford was DARING Antetokounmpo to throw that pass to Matthews.

He eventually did and there is a triple for Matthews. Bucks up, 73-63, with 3:40 left in the third. – 5:30 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Giannis is in the pace for 40-point, 20-rebound game today. Unstoppable force! #fearthedeer – 5:22 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Giannis 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eA2FpFPsNN – 5:22 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo is feeling himself now.

Bucks just forced another miss. Save by Connaughton. Antetokounmpo down the middle, last second pass to Holiday. Bucks up, 66-56, with 6:14 left in the 3rd.

And one big shimmy from Antetokounmpo as he ran back down the floor. – 5:22 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Boston: we’re going to pack the paint.

Giannis: You’re just bowling pins – 5:21 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Giannis Shimmy – 5:21 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Celtics are absolutely terrified of Giannis at the rim. – 5:21 PM

Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes

Giannis… pic.twitter.com/foB8EP4pmI – 5:20 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Giannis is a menace to society pic.twitter.com/siIOzsX8P6 – 5:18 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

This was ruled a common foul on Grant Williams but Giannis didn’t get called for anything. Certainly looks like Giannis tried to wrench that arm in a non basketball play though. Williams is lucky he got it out of there pic.twitter.com/gYtv4PgV98 – 5:18 PM

Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA

Giannis about to give us a 50/20 game today? – 5:17 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Remember when Giannis and AD used to be in the same conversation? This guy is unstoppable – 5:17 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Giannis has 29 and 12 on 11-19/0-4/7-10 shooting splits.

Everyone else in the game combined has 73 on 33/22 from the floor.

58-54, Bucks, 8:13 left in the 3rd. – 5:16 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Giannis is unfair. – 5:16 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo has half of the #Bucks points as they lead the #Celtics 58-54. – 5:15 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo to the rack again. He’s up to 29 points tonight. Looked like Marcus Smart fell over in the circle on the drive.

Timeout to Ime Udoka. Bucks up, 58-54, with 8:13 left in the third quarter. – 5:15 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Celtics turnovers killing them early in the 3rd, allowing Giannis to get out in transition where even 3 guys haven’t a prayer of stopping him. – 5:15 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Giannis has been going beast mode on these drives and the Celtics aren’t backing down from the contact. That Grant Williams foul is just a strong foul against a strong player. Love it. – 5:13 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Giannis is 10 for 18 with 27 and 12.

Tatum is 2 for 11 with 6 and 2.

Somehow, it’s a two-point game. – 5:13 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Giannis could’ve really hurt Grant Williams right there. – 5:13 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Grant Williams delivers a hard foul to @Giannis Antetokounmpo. After official review, it was deemed a common foul. Giannis goes to the free-throw line, will shoot a pair of free throws. MIL fans start “ref you suck!” chants. – 5:13 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

They reviewed the foul on Grant Williams, but despite the crowd of bodies, it’s obvious he was trying to hold Giannis up.

They confirm the common foul. Fiserv Forum disagrees – 5:13 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Common foul on Grant Williams, his second of the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo heads to the free throw line with the game tied. – 5:13 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Giannis with a defender in the paint pic.twitter.com/z3EIhUysyU – 5:12 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Grant Williams with a grab of Antetokounmpo that’s now being reviewed. – 5:11 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo tried the over-the-top euro against Grant Williams in transition and Williams just wrapped him up.

William’s arm got hooked by Antetokounmpo. They both hit the floor. And the play is under review. – 5:11 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Grant fouls Giannis hard and then tried holding him up. They’re going to review this. #Celtics #Bucks – 5:11 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Big And 1 for Giannis. All kids should practice this move 🤨 pic.twitter.com/eT4dvrRB2p – 5:11 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Taking charges on Giannis isn’t Robert Williams’ game – 5:08 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Middleton being out just puts so much pressure on Giannis. Especially when guys like Portis aren’t giving the Bucks much right now. – 4:55 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

The #Celtics lead 50-46 at the half. @Jaylen Brown has 10 pts, 7 rebounds. @Grant Williams has 7 pts. Al Horford 8 pts, 7 reb. The Bucks are led by Giannis (20 pts, 9 reb) and B. Lopez who has 11 pts, 7 reb. – 4:52 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Giannis out with 3 fouls and a minute left in the half (because if he gets his 4th with 24:01 left in the game it’s worst than 23:59) and they give up a 5-0 run in 2 possessions. Also, why Lopez out at the same time? – 4:50 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

The Celtics are shooting 6/16 in the paint and are somehow leading 50-46 at halftime. If Grant missed that last shot, both teams would be 3/18 from deep, which is wht Bucks shot in Game 2. Absolute blood bath of a game so far. Celtics 16/17 from the line, 3 fouls on Giannis. – 4:49 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics score 7 pts in final 57.7 seconds, lead #Bucks 50-46 at half. Brown 10, Horford 8, RWilliams 8, GWilliams 7, White 7; Antetokounmpo 20, Lopez 11, Holiday 9. – 4:48 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Great end to the half for the Celtics, who go into the break up four despite a huge couple of quarters from Giannis Antetokounmpo. I have bruises just from watching the physicality in this game. – 4:48 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Giannis picks up his 3rd foul closing out on Grant Williams and he’s out of the game. Big moment for the Celtics with Giannis running through them the past few minutes. – 4:46 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Antetokounmpo just picked up his third foul. Got handsy on a late closeout against Grant Williams.

Definitely one he could have avoided with just 57.7 seconds left in the first half. – 4:45 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

i mean come on giannis lmao, nothing tatum can do – 4:45 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up his third foul with 57.7 seconds left in the first half. – 4:45 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Third foul on Giannis, hitting Grant on a drive. Key sequence. #Celtics #Bucks – 4:45 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Giannis the only player ever to display this level of dominance while hitting you with a dad joke running down the court. – 4:41 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jayson Tatum was favoring his left wrist after a hard Giannis foul on a breakaway in the second quarter masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 4:39 PM

Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin

Giannis contra los que le coloquen enfrente.. pic.twitter.com/0btljJG4Qp – 4:37 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

3 possessions:

Giannis dunk… Giannis block… Giannis rebound… Giannis layup – 4:37 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Giannis is making sure this game is on his terms – 4:37 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Giannis is incredible. – 4:37 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Giannis is a bad, bad man. – 4:36 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

that was another offensive foul by giannis missed by officials – 4:33 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

To be honest, that exact play is why Giannis is Giannis. For as great as he is, he truly doesn’t care about optics. He’ll do whatever he can to try to win. Doesn’t always work, but you respect the effort. – 4:23 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

After all that Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up his second foul and the #Celtics briefly take a lead.

Brook Lopez comes down with a three-point play. He has 11 points & the #Bucks lead 31-30. – 4:22 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Damn that was a nasty flush by Tatum on Giannis – 4:21 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Jayson Tatum with the dunk, fouled at the end of the play by Giannis. It took him a minute or so to get to his feet. The play was being reviewed to see if it needed to be upgraded, but quickly determined it was just a common foul. – 4:21 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Common foul on Giannis is upheld. – 4:21 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo on Jayson Tatum was quickly reviewed for a flagrant upgrade, but it was deemed a common foul. – 4:20 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Tatum just put Giannis in the basket!!! – 4:20 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jayson Tatum is down in the stands holding his wrist and flexing his hand after Giannis knocked him out of the air going for the fast break block. He’s holding his left wrist as he walks back to the bench, but he hasn’t head to the locker room. – 4:20 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo just tried a chasedown block on Jayson Tatum and fouled Tatum as he completed the dunk.

The contact sent Tatum into the stanchion. Tatum stayed down for a while. – 4:20 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Wow, Tatum dunks on Giannis, who knocks him into the stanchion. Let’s see if they look at this. Tatum is holding his wrist. #Celtics #Bucks – 4:20 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jevon Carter checks in to pair with Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. #Bucks lead 28-27. – 4:19 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Yo

I understand Bud being upset there 😆

He lost an impulsive challenge because Giannis trucked Grant Williams

Then he watched his man get trucked by Tatum, no call

That’s how the perception of make up calls happen 🗄️ – 4:14 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 22-19. Antetokounmpo with 8pts/4reb. Bucks are just 2-of-10 from 3.

Advanced Stats

OffRtg: 81.5

DefRtg: 70.4

Net Rtg: +11.1

ORB%: 7.1%

DRB%: 88.2% – 4:13 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Tatum and GWilliams were a combined 1-for-9 FG in that opening Q. MIL 22, BOS 19.

Brown 6, RWilliams 6; Antetokounmpo 8. – 4:13 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

LOL at Giannis protecting Bud from a T there – 4:12 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Charge on Giannis. #Celtics #Bucks – 4:10 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo called for an offensive foul, his first foul of the game. The Bucks are challenging the call. Time-out. Milwaukee leads 22-19 with 38.9 seconds to play in the first quarter. – 4:09 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Budenholzer is challenging the charge on Giannis. I’m not sure the value of challenging that call in the 1st quarter, but here we are – 4:08 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Grant Williams just took a charge on the break against Giannis Antetokounmpo with 38.9 seconds left in the first quarter.

Antetokounmpo was furious and demanded Budenholzer challenge it. Timeout. Challenge. – 4:08 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

too easy for Bucks perimeter players to get past those first defenders right now. C’s doing the quick shot thing again. Losing ground with Giannis on the bench is not going to end well – 4:05 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Celtics were -4 during that 3-minute Giannis break. – 4:04 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

the bucks should run that jrue-giannis side pnr until the celtics figure out how to stop it. they really don’t want to switch horford onto holiday – 3:51 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo has seven of the Bucks’ 13 points in the first five minutes. Brook Lopez has four points as well, after scoring just two points all of Game 2.

Bucks up, 13-9, with 6:41 left in the first quarter. – 3:50 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Second straight game Ime Udoka has swapped the Williamses out early in the first when Rob wasn’t executing the game plan defending Giannis. Celtics run a middle pick and pop for Grant right away, which we haven’t seen much of this year. – 3:48 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo to Brook Lopez for the Bucks’ first basket today.

Williams helped and Lopez ran to the front of the rim. – 3:42 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

For Celtics today — how well do they keep shooting the 3?

For Bucks today — can Giannis beat single coverage early? – 3:27 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters for Game 3:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Bucks starters:

Brook Lopez

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Wesley Matthews

Grayson Allen

Jrue Holiday – 3:19 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Bucks – Fiserv Forum – May 7, 2022 – Game 3 Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Rob Williams

Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

OUT: Boston: Hauser Milwaukee: Middleton pic.twitter.com/Gt2gNdvKrQ – 3:15 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Bucks going with Grayson Allen in the starting lineup over Bobby Portis, along with Holiday, Lopez, Matthews and Antetokounmpo.

#Celtics – 3:12 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

From my Game 3 adjustments story at @TheAthletic:

“Heading into Game 3, Budenholzer will likely have to consider the continued viability of the team’s supersized starting lineup with Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis.” theathletic.com/3294726/2022/0… – 3:08 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks are going with a new starting lineup today:

Jrue Holiday

Grayson Allen

Wesley Matthews

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Brook Lopez – 3:05 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Celtics won’t admit they are star-stoppers at this point of the season, but they’ve done it all season, then Kevin Durant in the first round and now Giannis Antetokounmpo in the second round.

A look at how they’re doing it:

usatoday.com/story/sports/n… – 12:03 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Giannis’ passing during this year’s playoffs doesn’t get talked about enough. He can make all of the passes now. pic.twitter.com/Mat6Nrx6lg – 8:20 AM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

on iSpot dot TV, Thanasis Antetokounmpo is credited as “man next to Giannis” in that phone commercial; Giannis himself is credited as “athlete” ispot.tv/ad/q0cv/google… – 12:01 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

My league sources are telling me that Adam Silver attended the wrong game tonight and will instead be in Milwaukee tomorrow to present Giannis with his MVP award on the ABC broadcast. – 8:31 PM

Jared Weiss: Jaylen Brown said some calls didn’t go the Celtics’ way: “Obviously, we’re upset about that, but it’s over now and we move on.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / May 7, 2022

Eric Nehm: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that the Bucks were not trying to foul Marcus Smart and said that he thought Smart was trying to do the “Kevin Durant” rip-through move to get 3 free throws. He thought the two free throws were appropriate in that situation. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / May 7, 2022

Jay King: Marcus Smart when asked if he was shooting on that foul: “What did you guys see? … It’s not like he got me when it was down low. I was already in my shooting motion.” Said he was shooting regardless of whether the Bucks fouled him. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 7, 2022