Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo has no structural damage in knee after awkward fall in Game 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be able to return to the court sooner than initially expected.

The Milwaukee Bucks star suffered no structural damage in his left knee after he took a brutal fall in their 110-88 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

While his ligaments are fine, the Bucks do not yet have a timetable for his return. The team listed him as doubtful for Game 5 of the series.

There is no structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo's left knee after his awkward landing last night in Atlanta; ligaments are sound, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Timetable to return is unclear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2021

Antetokounmpo helped off court in Game 4

Antetokounmpo went down in the third quarter on Tuesday night in Atlanta after landing awkwardly trying to defend a play at the rim.

As he came down, his left knee buckled backward and sent him sprawling to the court under the rim in pain.

Giannis appears to have injured his leg.



Prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cHZXCIsBEd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2021

He eventually got up but had to be helped off the court and into the locker room. Antetokounmpo did return to the bench for the remainder of the game, but didn’t check back in. He finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

The Hawks held a 10 point lead when Antetokounmpo went down, and surged ahead to take the 22-point victory to even the series.

As he's listed as doubtful, it's unlikely that Antetokounmpo will be able to play in Thursday’s Game 5 in Milwaukee. Whether he makes it back at all this series is still up in the air, too.

Story continues

Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a hyperextended left knee and will be listed as doubtful for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals tomorrow night at Fiserv Forum. pic.twitter.com/mDGsTRpOVL — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 30, 2021

Wednesday’s news though, is certainly the first step for a possible return this series — and that has to be a good sign for Bucks fans.

Giannis Antetokounmpo went down in the third quarter of the Bucks' loss to the Hawks on Tuesday night. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: