Giannis Antetokounmpo misses dunk/passes to open teammate for 3-pointer (video)

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports
Bucks beat Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo was juiced for the Bucks’ first Christmas game in 41 years.

Early in Milwaukee’s win over the Knicks, Antetokounmpo jumped well over the rim and missed a dunk — but fired the ball right to Malcolm Brogdon, who drilled the corner 3-pointer.

Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:


The play was officially scored an Antetokounmpo miss and Brogdon rebound, no assist. That’s the right ruling. Antetokounmpo was definitely attempting to score, not pass.

But I’m all for Antetokounmpo trying to dunk on an 11-foot rim. It working out for the Bucks is karmic justice.

