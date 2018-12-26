Giannis Antetokounmpo misses dunk/passes to open teammate for 3-pointer (video)

Giannis Antetokounmpo was juiced for the Bucks’ first Christmas game in 41 years.

Early in Milwaukee’s win over the Knicks, Antetokounmpo jumped well over the rim and missed a dunk — but fired the ball right to Malcolm Brogdon, who drilled the corner 3-pointer.

Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

On his missed dunk that flew to Brogdon for a corner 3, Giannis said he jumped too high. Added he thought the rim was a foot higher than it was. Everyone in the media scrum chuckled and he insisted he was serious. — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) December 25, 2018





The play was officially scored an Antetokounmpo miss and Brogdon rebound, no assist. That’s the right ruling. Antetokounmpo was definitely attempting to score, not pass.

But I’m all for Antetokounmpo trying to dunk on an 11-foot rim. It working out for the Bucks is karmic justice.