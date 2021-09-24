Giannis Antetokounmpo: “LeBron is still the best player in the world”

Who is the best basketball player on the planet today?

My pick would be Kevin Durant, who reclaimed the title with his play in the postseason and Olympics after coming back from a torn Achilles. Others might vote for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP who just led the Bucks to a title.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, for his part, would choose LeBron James. Antetokounmpo said so in an interview on Greek television channel COSMOTE TV (h/t Harris Stavrou of Sport24 and Bleacher Report).

“I like being a hunter. I am not the best player in the world. I am telling you, I am not! KD, LeBron, Kawhi, Luka, Curry, AD might be. I am not. I am still hunting the All-Time Greats. LeBron is still the best player in the world.”

LeBron is hard to argue against, he has been not only an elite player for 15 years but a guy who changed player empowerment and how players treat their brands. Even at age 36 (37 in December), he is a force on both ends of the court, and last season was in the middle of the MVP conversation until an ankle injury sidelined him. Two seasons ago, he was the Finals MVP (again), last season he averaged 25 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.8 assists a game, taking on the majority of the team’s playmaking duties.

Antetokounmpo shouldn’t sell himself short. Whoever has the mythical crown now, in a handful of years we’ll be arguing whether it’s Antetokounmpo or Luka Doncic who owns the title. And right now, Antetokounmpo has the better resume.

