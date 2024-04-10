Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves game after scary-looking no-contact calf strain

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks

Let's hope this is not as bad as it looked.

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with 3:37 left in the third quarter against Boston with a no-contact calf injury.

VIDEO:

Giannis departs after going down untouched. pic.twitter.com/E8N8jd6xwL — 3030 (@jose3030) April 10, 2024

The Bucks announced that Antetokounmpo had a "left soleus strain" — a calf strain — and would not return to the game. Bucks' coach Doc Rivers said postgame that Antetokounmpo had left the building already to undergo an MRI on his calf and Achilles.

If this is "just" a calf strain that usually sidelines players for two weeks, depending on the strain and location in the leg.

Re: Giannis: The soleus is a part of the calf muscle complex. The average time lost for strains specified as a soleus injury is ~17 days (6 games). Other players to suffer soleus strains include Giannis' brother Thanasis and teammate Damian Lillard. — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) April 10, 2024

Milwaukee picked up a needed 104-91 win against a shorthanded and disinterested Boston team that had nothing to play for. The win keeps the Bucks in second in the East, ahead of Orlando and New York. Finishing second in the East would mean hosting the first two rounds of the playoffs and keeping Milwaukee on the opposite side of the bracket from Boston (who will not play a vanilla game like this in a playoff matchup).

However, the Bucks are only making a deep playoff run if Antetokounmpo is good to go. Right now, there are more questions than answers.