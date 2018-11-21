Giannis Antetokounmpo on Kidd vs. Budenholzer: “With Coach Bud, it’s always coming from a good place”

The Milwaukee Bucks are 12-4 to start the season with the best net rating in the NBA, outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per 100 possessions. They have the second best offense in the league (5.8 per 100 better than last season) and fifth best defense (5.1 per 100 better) and look like a team ready to threaten Boston/Toronto/Philadelphia at the top of the East.

New coach Mike Budenholzer gets a lot of credit for that, he modernized what the Bucks did under Jason Kidd. Budenholzer has got the Bucks playing much faster (more than seven possessions a game), has put in an open offense with floor spacing and encouraged his players to shoot from three (last season 29.7 percent of their shots were from three, this season it’s 43.7 percent), and put in a simplified defense focused on protecting the rim and taking away easy buckets. It’s all worked.

How he handles the players mentally is different, too, and that’s what Giannis Antetokounmpo said when media members asked him about it, with quotes via Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Talking to Giannis about the differences playing for Bud vs. Kidd was really enlightening today. I made a statement about last night being a game they would have lost last yr & Giannis cut me off before my question to praise Bud. Then @eric_nehm followed it up nicely: pic.twitter.com/z0YIn4W7eR — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) November 20, 2018





During today's session with Giannis, @WISN_Watson started a question by saying, "Last night's game feels like a game you would have lost last season," before Antetokounmpo cut him off with his response: pic.twitter.com/0XDfidYoCk — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 20, 2018

Story Continues





I followed up by saying, "Well, surely, you would have gotten the same conversation from Jason last year though. If you came out slowly and sluggishly against the Bulls, Jason would have said the same thing. What's the difference?" His response: pic.twitter.com/3nGkODgjKx — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 20, 2018





He makes a great point. Not every player responds to the same motivational tactic. Jimmy Butler may love the way Tom Thibodeau yells and pushes but plenty of players (not just KAT) don’t respond as well to the old-school ways. The best coaches — from high school through Mike Krzyzewski, up to Budenholzer and the elite of the NBA — realize that, read the player and the room, then adjust. It does not need to be a one size fits all model.

Everything Budenholzer is doing so far is working. Adversity will hit this team at some point and that will be the next test, but so far he’s aced it.