Giannis Antetokounmpo jokes L.A. is 'not for me' after pricy dinner in West Hollywood

Giannis Antetokounmpo apparently prefers the frugality of the Brookfield Chick-fil-A to fancy West Coast dining.

TMZ posted footage of Antetokounmpo and his family leaving Catch in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and while the Milwaukee Bucks star told the reporter the food was good, he added that the price tag was a bit on the high side.

"Expensive, expensive," Antetokounmpo said. "This city's not for me."

It's not quite the postseason meal he took in last year, when Antetokounmpo, trophies in hand, famously drove through a Chick-fil-A with a very specific order one day after winning the NBA championship.

This time around, the Bucks were eliminated at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Of course, Antetokounmpo can afford just about any meal he'd like; he's only played the first of five years on the "Supermax" extension he signed in Milwaukee before last season, an indication that he preferred the Midwest to bigger markets like ... Los Angeles.

Antetokounmpo was named first-team All-NBA for a fourth straight season Tuesday.

