Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'I'm just here not to get fined'

Associated Press

Pausing the Stanley Cup celebration and with his voice still hoarse from partying, Alex Killorn acknowledged the back-to-back champion Tampa Bay Lightning will not be back together on the ice when the NHL returns in the fall. “We’re all grown men, and we understand that in a salary-cap system, the team is definitely going to look different now than it will next season," Killorn said. Before the Lightning even enjoy their second Stanley Cup boat parade, the rest of the league is already deep in preparations for next season as part of a frantic offseason that could see NBA or NFL-level player movement of big names to new places.