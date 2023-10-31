Giannis Antetokounmpo hammers it home

Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a three-year, $186 million extension with the Bucks on Monday.
One night after a Game 7 in Houston, we get another one in Philly. And did I mention the NBA season tips off tonight, too?
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his points-league draft rankings for 2023-24!
The 2023-24 NBA season is here, so at the end of another eventful summer we take our annual trip too close to the sun, daring you to stand the swelter of these views. This is Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe.
Damian Lillard drew praise from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was surprised the Lakers were double-teaming Lillard during a meaningless preseason game.
The man who hesitated to call last spring’s first-round loss a failure but referenced “steps to success” now realizes the line for what’s acceptable is much higher than before — that a repeat result will be even more disastrous.
Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia both left Monday's game due to possible injuries.
The veteran was replaced by Jon Gray at the beginning of the fourth inning Monday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with reporters for the first time in more than a week as speculation has swirled amid the NCAA's investigation into alleged on-site sign-stealing.
The Lakers have never played on an alternate court in franchise history ... until now.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Kirk Cousins was carted off the field in their win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.
'I don't care what nobody say,' Diontae Johnson said after the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jags. 'They cost us the game.'
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
James Harden has yet to play for the 76ers this season amid his trade request and public feud with Daryl Morey.
Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and Rangers slugger Adolis García headline the top 13 plays of the weekend.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and analysis for each and every game from the Sunday Week 8 slate of NFL action. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the more intriguing outcomes: disaster strikes the Vikings as they likely lose QB Kirk Cousins for the season, Brian Daboll and the Giants reach a new low point in their loss to the Jets, the 49ers continue their slide in a loss to the Bengals and the Chiefs suffer their first loss to Broncos in years, as Russell Wilson and the Denver defense show signs of life. Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and debate over who's the MVP frontrunner, who will win next week's Cowboys-Eagles NFC East showdown, why everyone is sleeping on the Seahawks and more before Fitz gives a bold prediction for tomorrow's Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Lions.