Giannis Antetokounmpo had to be restrained after being knocked to the ground by a Nets player, then warned he would 'f--- him up'

via Fox Sports Wisconsin/NBA
- Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn Nets forward Donta Hall got into a scuffle on Tuesday while fighting for position underneath the basket.
- After Hall knocked Antetokounmpo to the ground, the Milwaukee Bucks star jumped to his feet and was restrained by players and refs.
- As Antetokounmpo was restrained by a ref, he could be seen saying, "I'm gonna f--- him up" about Hall.
Players and referees had to restrain Giannis Antetokounmpo from going after Brooklyn Nets forward Donta Hall on Tuesday.
During the second quarter, Antetokounmpo and Hall were battling for position underneath the basket when Hall, an undrafted rookie who signed with the Nets for the bubble, knocked the Bucks star to the ground.
Antetokounmpo got up quickly and stormed over to Hall before being restrained by refs and players.
An alternate angle of the incident showed Antetokounmpo tell a referee, "I'm gonna f--- him up."
Antetokounmpo, however, cooled down immediately and walked away.
Both players were assessed personal fouls for the incident.
