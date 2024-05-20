Giannis Antetokounmpo gives shoutout to Erling Haaland and unveils special gift from soccer star

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted congratulations on social media to Norwegian soccer star Erling Haaland, whose Manchester City club just won its fourth consecutive league title in England's Premier League.

"You've been incredible, winning the Premier League again, also winning the Golden Boot, that's unbelievable," Antetokounmpo said in a video message, referring to the award that goes to the league's top goal-scorer. "Keep on getting better. I love the mentality that you have. You always go out there and try to do whatever is best for your team to win. I just love watching you play."

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left) expressed admiration for Man City's Erling Haaland, who won the Golden Boot for a second straight year after leading the Premier League in scoring.

Man City clinched the title by defeating West Ham United on Sunday, 3-1.

It's the second straight season Haaland, 23, has won the Golden Boot, and he did so with 27 goals this season, five more than second place.

Very honoured to win the Golden boot award again! 👟🤩 Thank you for your endless support 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/qzBcM0rRCs — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) May 20, 2024

As part of the message, Antetokounmpo proceeded to open a package ostensibly sent by Haaland, which included a pair of size-17 Nike Phantom Force 9 soccer spikes.

"Is this going to help me score goals?" Giannis asked. "Hopefully this year we can catch up and you can sign them for me."

Both athletes are on Nike's roster of athletes; Haaland signed a 10-year deal roughly a year ago. Antetokounmpo has been with Nike since 2013 and signed an extension in 2017 that included a signature sneaker line.

It's no secret that Antetokounmpo is a huge soccer fan. His father, Charles, was a pro soccer player in Nigeria, and Giannis has invested with his brothers in Major League Soccer.

