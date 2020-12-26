Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Warriors’ James Wiseman his ‘NBA moment’

The task of guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo is often described as impossible given his size, athleticism and ability to score. Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman experienced that firsthand for the first time on Friday in just his second game.

Wiseman produced 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in a 138-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day. He proved to be one of a few bright spots in the loss as the Warriors trailed by as many as 43 points in the fourth quarter.

The 19-year-old showed off his versatility on both ends of the floor but was also tasked with guarding Antetokounmpo. He was matched up on Antetokounmpo on a few occasions, and even found himself with the reigning MVP coming full force right at him.

Unsurprisingly, that was his “Welcome to the NBA moment” on that play.

Asked about his "welcome to the NBA moment," James Wiseman said, "When Giannis came at me full speed." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) December 25, 2020

Despite the struggles by the Warriors to start the season, Wiseman has looked great considering he missed the start of training camp and did not play in the preseason. He said afterward that the game is starting to slow down for him and he is getting more comfortable on the court, an encouraging sign for the Warriors.

Fortunately, Wiseman won’t see Antetokounmpo too often on the court…

