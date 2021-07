Gold and Black

As soon as Trevion Williams completed a workout with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he canceled a scheduled date with the Cleveland Cavaliers, knowing he'd be withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to Purdue for his senior season. While there may not have been all that much suspense as the first-team All-Big Ten and honorable-mention All-America big man went through the draft evaluation process, he said his first priority returning to Purdue would be to earn his degree. "I think we have a Final Four-caliber team," Williams said following Purdue's Wednesday workout on Cardinal Court.