Giannis Antetokounmpo following NBA Finals Game 3 win: 'I don't worry about the outcome'

Reuters

The debate will rage on but Novak Djokovic believes he is the best player in the modern era after claiming a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title by beating Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final on Sunday. By adding a sixth Wimbledon title to the second French Open he won last month and the ninth Australian crown he earned in February, the 34-year-old Serb has put together a sensational year which has moved him alongside Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam winners. With Swiss Federer close to his 40th birthday and Spaniard Nadal, 35, having lost his grip on Roland Garros after losing to Djokovic this year, the Serb is destined to forge ahead.