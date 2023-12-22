Giannis Antetokounmpo with the flush

The Pacers reportedly tried to take the game ball with them after the loss on Wednesday night, which sparked an altercation in Milwaukee.
Today's edition includes the NFL's crowded playoff picture, big wave surfing in Nazaré, 21 straight losses for the Pistons, Draymond Green's anger, and more.
Five players were named to the first-ever All-Tournament Team after the inaugural In-Season Tournament wrapped up on Saturday.
Today's edition includes Ohtani's deferred payments, an NFL comeback for the ages, LaLiga's surprising leader, and more.
Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
The Ravens are being a little bit ignored with all the 49ers hype.
The league couldn't have planned a much better matchup than the 49ers vs. Ravens on Christmas Day, with a clash between the top AFC and NFC teams.
The Friars opened up an 11-point halftime lead, then extended it in the second.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
WKU trailed 28-0 early in the second quarter before winning 38-35.
At least two of the 49ers' cadre of offensive stars are on record saying another one of them should win the NFL's top individual award.
Kazee will reportedly appeal the suspension.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league release that it was time for a “new, streamlined format” after three years of the former one.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine get together to talk about Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension by the NBA, Giannis fighting with the Pacers over a game ball and the 1st place Minnesota Timberwolves.
The two champions defended their titles with ease. Here are the full results from the final UFC PPV of 2023.
Bridgewater was the 32nd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisville.