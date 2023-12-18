Giannis Antetokounmpo with the flush

The Pacers reportedly tried to take the game ball with them after the loss on Wednesday night, which sparked an altercation in Milwaukee.
Today's edition includes the NFL's crowded playoff picture, big wave surfing in Nazaré, 21 straight losses for the Pistons, Draymond Green's anger, and more.
Today's edition includes Ohtani's deferred payments, an NFL comeback for the ages, LaLiga's surprising leader, and more.
Five players were named to the first-ever All-Tournament Team after the inaugural In-Season Tournament wrapped up on Saturday.
Darnell Mooney had the Hail Mary in his lap in the end zone, but couldn't make the catch as time expired in Cleveland.
Eddy Pineiro connected on a 23-yard field goal as time expired
The Broncos had no answers for the Lions' offense.
The Lions, Steelers and Bengals all picked up critical wins for their playoff pursuits.
The Vikings had an early lead, but the Bengals rallied in the fourth quarter.
Toney doesn't seem to think he did anything wrong.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine get together to talk about Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension by the NBA, Giannis fighting with the Pacers over a game ball and the 1st place Minnesota Timberwolves.
The two schools argued that they should be the only ones with voting rights after eight other schools left this summer.
Don't let your fantasy hockey roster flounder because of underperforming players. Consider one of these waiver wire suggestions to get the winning edge.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Even though South Carolina won 78-69 to remain undefeated, Utah proved exactly what Pili said they would. This team can play with anyone.
The announcement came as the Mountain West revealed which teams will play Oregon State and Washington State in 2024.
Seven GMs who spoke to Yahoo Sports have a consensus on whether the Bears should keep Fields, what NFL offense would best suit him and what Chicago could get for him. And the latter might not be what the Bears want to hear.
Here's the Worry-O-Meter and how to rate the level of concern for the Super Bowl chances of Kansas City, Detroit, Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Miami.