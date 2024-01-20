Giannis Antetokounmpo flies in for the alley-oop slam
Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would not be starters based on the latest round of fan voting.
In today's edition: Why the Divisional Round makes for one of the best sports weekends, the most dangerous ski race, the Celtics’ quest for perfection, and more.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
UFC 297 on Saturday night features two titles bouts and a much anticipated fight between featherweight contenders.
While Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer was making history, Utah and UCLA were earning big wins.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Jorge Martin examines several players who were drafted highly but underperformed last season. Could they bounce back in 2024?
McCormick has missed most or all of four seasons due to injury during his college football career.
Dwight Gooden's No. 16 will be retired April 14, while Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 will be memorialized June 1.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the players who finished the NFL season on a high note, and whether to buy into them in 2024 drafts.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast examining where Jim Harbaugh could be coaching in 2024 after interesting language was found in his Michigan contract.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes and give the how and why on the latest news around the NFL. The head coach hiring cycle is in full swing, and the trio kick things off by discussing Jori and Charles' upcoming piece on the best and worst head coach vacancies around the NFL. The consensus is that Carolina is the worst, while Philadelphia and Dallas would be the best should they open up. That leads to a conversation around Nick Sirianni and Mike McCarthy, and whether the two NFC East coaches are safe or not (and whether they should be). Charles strongly believes Bill Belichick would not be a good fit in Dallas, but would be in Atlanta. Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Charles and Jori are both fairly sure he will return to the NFL this offseason given the rumors coming out of Michigan. The Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons appear to be the frontrunners. New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo had his first press conference, and Jori had some key takeaways, including the fact that Mayo had it written in his contract that he would succeed Belichick (which is very rare). Charles was impressed with Robert Kraft's clear vote of confidence in Mayo going forward.
Various factors led to many star running backs being fantasy busts this season. Scott Pianowski continues his recap series with an overview of the position.
The second Las Vegas Grand Prix won't start any earlier.
Here are the 10 top performers from the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Andy Behrens breaks down where some of the stars of the wild-card round could go in fantasy drafts next season.
Osaka has played just three matches in the last 15 months and wasn't able to win her first Grand Slam match since becoming a mother.