Giannis Antetokounmpo feared the worst on Jayson Tatum chasedown block

Kyrie Irving's missed runner at the buzzer was the difference in the Boston Celtics' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

But the play of the game? That honor goes to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who did his best LeBron James impersonation with an incredible chasedown block of Jayson Tatum.

It appears Antetokounmpo may have gotten away with a foul, smacking Tatum on the arm on his follow-through. But the Greek Freak apparently was more worried about Tatum putting him on a poster.

"I thought I was going to get dunked on. I thought it was going to be the Hejonza play all over again," Antetokounmpo said after the game, via Bucks reporter Kane Pitman.

The "Hejonza play" actually was very similar to Antetokounmpo's block Thursday night, with a much different result: New York Knicks forward Mario Hezonja dunked all over the Bucks superstar and rubbed it in afterward.

Mario Hezonja stepped over Giannis 😳 pic.twitter.com/OncfwwZ9XJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 1, 2018

But that didn't stop Antetokounmpo from covering an incredible amount of ground Thursday night and elevating to swat Tatum for what proved to be a pivotal fourth-quarter block (even if Tatum and head coach Brad Stevens disagreed with the non-call).

"I was lucky just to get it," Antetokounmpo added. "I think he didn't think I was going to get it so he slowed little bit at the end, and that's a winning play."

Tatum finished with a solid 17 points and 10 rebounds on 7 of 13 shooting, but this attempt might be one he wants back.

