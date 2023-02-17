Giannis Antetokounmpo exits game with right wrist sprain

The Bucks are holding their breath on Giannis Antetokounmpo. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a right wrist sprain on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls and will not return to the game, the Milwaukee Bucks announced.

The former MVP appeared to injure the wrist early in the second quarter during an attempted block of Bulls guard Coby White. As Antetokounmpo and White fell to the court behind the baseline, the Bucks star's right hand landed on the stanchion and left him in pain.

Here's the play where Giannis may have hurt his wrist as he was attempting to get a chasedown block on Coby White.pic.twitter.com/d0WbvQ25YI https://t.co/qjKTiVtq4x — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 17, 2023

Antetokounmpo quickly left the game and was later confirmed to not be returning. He finished the game with two points on 1-of-4 shooting with seven rebounds and three assists.

The severity of Antetokounmpo's injury remains unknown for now, but any time missed would be a massive blow for the Bucks, who also lost him to a knee injury for five straight games in January. In 46 games entering Thursday, Antetokounmpo was averaging a career-high 32.5 points per game, an NBA-best 12.3 rebounds per game and 5.5 assists per game.

Antetokounmpo had been particularly unstoppable since returning from the knee injury, averaging 37.2 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.8 rebounds in 11 games since Jan. 23.

Additionally, the injury raises the possibility of Antetokounmpo missing the All-Star Game on Sunday, in which he's a starter, and he's also scheduled to compete in the Skills Challenge with his brothers Thanasis and Alex on Saturday.