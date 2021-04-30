Breaking News:

With highly anticipated third pick, 49ers draft North Dakota State QB Trey Lance

Giannis Antetokounmpo exits Bucks game with right ankle sprain

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
Yet another NBA star may have to miss some time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo exited in the first minute of Thursday's game with a right ankle sprain and was pronounced out for the rest of the game, the Milwaukee Bucks announced.

The Bucks forward appeared to turn his ankle when his legs got tangled with Houston Rockets big man Kelly Olynyk on a drive to the basket.

Antetokounmpo remained in the game to shoot free throws, but left soon after.

Antetokounmpo already had to miss six games earlier this year with a sore left knee, and he entered Saturday's game already dealing with a right ankle issue. Obviously, his run-in with Olynyk won't help there.

We'll see if Antetkounmpo has to miss any extra time. With 10 games remaining in the regular season, the 38-23 Bucks have some cushion before the playoffs begin, but a major injury would obviously be catastrophic news for a team still trying to break through in the Eastern Conference.

