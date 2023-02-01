Giannis Antetokounmpo with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
LeBron James brought Jayson Tatum into the conversation with his latest lament about a missed call in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game, but Boston's star forward took it in stride.
Steph Curry had a self-aware realization after breaking Wilt Chamberlain's record for field goals made with the Warriors.
This could be a slow trade deadline unless the Raptors get involved.
Arlisha Boykins, 22 years young, has been fired.
The Knicks are among the teams interested in trading for Saddiq Bey of the Detroit Pistons, reports SNY's Ian Begley.
The trade deadline is next week, and the league-best Celtics have some decisions to make. Chris Forsberg runs through the possibilities - big and small - and what assets Brad Stevens can play with as he adds to a championship-caliber roster.
NBC Sports' Peter King broke down how he believes the 49ers should handle the QB1 spot next season.
Scottie Scheffler has joked that he’ll have a “separate table” for Bubba Watson at this year’s Masters Champions Dinner. Even if true, Watson says he’d have no issue.
Few things in sports were as memorable as a rush up the ice by the Chicago Blackhawks with Bobby Hull handling the puck at Chicago Stadium. A goal by the man with the hardest shot anyone had seen, combined with the acoustics of the original Madhouse on Madison, led to a sonic explosion that may never be replicated. It was that incomparable slap shot, once measured at 118 mph, that separated ...
After Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson broke the all-time NCAA Women's D-1 3-point record, Warriors star Steph Curry took time to recognize her accomplishment.
Toronto's O.G. Anunoby could find himself on one of these teams by next week.
There will be plenty of movement throughout the remainder of the college season and into the draft on June 22. Here's the latest look at the 2023 NBA Draft and Yahoo Sports' projections for the first and second rounds.
Despite a heartbreaking ending to their season, Christian McCaffrey showed his gratitude to the 49ers after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
With the NBA Trade Deadline looming, the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly fans of Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.
For what feels like the four thousandth time, we have an NBA trade deadline rumor involving Sixers wing Matisse Thybulle. By Adam Hermann
The two quarterbacks met briefly after the Chiefs’ 23-20 win in the AFC Championship Game, and Joe Burrow gave Patrick Mahomes a piece of advice.
Did Tony Romo nearly spit the N-word on live television? That’s what social media users wonder after a bizarre comment heard during Sunday’s CBS broadcast of the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes met at midfield after the game.
"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' win. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"