Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 50 points on Jazz, continues to outplay his MVP season

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s remarkable 2018-19 season netted him an MVP trophy.

His followup performance continues to be better.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar torched the Utah Jazz on Monday for 50 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in a 122-118 victory, another massive performance in a season that’s seen him lead the Bucks to a 14-3 start.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Exactly how Antetokounmpo fills up the box score is up for grabs on a nightly basis. But one thing is for sure. He’ll fill up the box score.

He’s four days removed from posting 24 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is showing no signs of ceding his MVP status. (Jeff Hanisch/USA Today)

Giannis is better across the board from MVP campaign

Entering Monday’s game, he was averaging 29.9 points, 13.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists, all career highs and better that the 27.7-point, 12.5-rebound, 5.9-assist effort he put up during his MVP campaign.

Add on his 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks while shooting 56.4 percent from the field and leading his team to the best start in the Eastern Conference, and Antetokounmpo is right back in the thick of the MVP conversation.

Luka Doncic, LeBron James and James Harden should all have something say about Antetokounmpo’s MVP status. But as the NBA approaches the quarter pole on its regular season, the race is off to a scorching start.

More from Yahoo Sports: