Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I don’t compare myself to other people, I try to play free’
Yahoo Sports Senior NBA Reporter Jake Fischer spoke with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo about his expectations for himself, the pressure that the Bucks are under in a tight race at the top of the East, and why he loves playing with PG Jrue Holiday so much.
Giannis joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Degree’s Walk-On Program. Throughout the tournament, Degree and Giannis will ask basketball fans everywhere to nominate a fifth walk-on student-athlete – an individual who has overcome hurdles to keep playing the sport they love. Go to https://www.degreedeodorant.com/us/march-madness/ from March 9-19 to nominate a walk-on.