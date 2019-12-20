Giannis Antetokounmpo crowns himself while Bucks beat LeBron James, Lakers (video)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is primed to take over the NBA.

He’s ready for the throne right now.

While leading the Bucks over LeBron James – “King James” – and the Lakers last night, Antetokounmpo made a 3-pointer then appeared to crown himself in celebration.

Antetokounmpo is on track to win Most Valuable Player. Milwaukee is the NBA’s best team right now.

But Antetokounmpo won Most Valuable Player last season. Milwaukee was the NBA’s best team last regular season.

The Raptors overtook the Bucks when it counted most. Kawhi Leonard elevated his game in a way Antetokounmpo couldn’t in the Eastern Conference finals, ultimately leading Toronto to the championship.

I think Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee are more ready for the playoff challenge this season. But they’ll have to prove it. This early success is nice. It means only so much.

Remember, Kevin Durant thought LeBron was passing the torch in 2017. LeBron sure didn’t feel that way. Playing with Anthony Davis in Los Angeles, LeBron definitely isn’t ready to cede the throne to an outsider.

Maybe we’ll look back on this moment as a true changing of the guard. Maybe we’ll see it as premature exuberance, the silliness of someone who still overemphasizes the regular season because he hasn’t yet faced enough postseason adversity.

The playoffs will tell.