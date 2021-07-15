Giannis Antetokounmpo came up with a season-saving block that's a marvel in timing and athleticism

Giannis Antetokounmpo had an incredible block to help the Bucks win Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Antetokounmpo covered incredible ground in a split second to knock a lob pass away.

Members of the NBA world immediately called it one of the best blocks in NBA history.

Giannis Antetokounmpo came up with a stop in the NBA Finals that may have helped save the Milwaukee Bucks' season.

With the Bucks leading the Phoenix Suns 101-99 with 1:30 remaining in Game 4, Antetokounmpo knocked away a lob pass from Devin Booker to Deandre Ayton.

Antetokounmpo's timing and athleticism was remarkable, as he rotated from covering Booker to recovering to Ayton to block the shot.

ESPN's Jeff Van Gundy called it "one of the great recovery plays you'll ever see."

A look at where Antetokounmpo began the play:

Giannis Antetokounmpo before blocking the shot. via ABC/NBA

To where he blocked the shot:

Giannis Antetokounmpo blocks Deandre Ayton. via ABC/NBA

One more angle to appreciate the recovery:

People across the NBA universe called it one of the best blocks in NBA history.

The Bucks looked to be in danger of falling down 3-1 in the series, with Game 5 in Phoenix. They trailed by as much as nine early in the fourth quarter, and after chipping away at the lead, went back down by five with 5:52 to play.

However, a big tip-in shot and three-pointer from Pat Connaughton and two huge midrange baskets from Khris Middleton kept the Bucks in it.

Antetokounmpo then maintained their lead with an incredible defensive play. He told reporters after the game that he thought he was going to get dunked on. Antetokounmpo said he wasn't going for the ball, but jumped toward the rim to try to make the finish tougher.

He ended up with an iconic play that helped to keep his team's season alive.

