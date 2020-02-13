Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Bucks-Pacers (fatherhood)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is missing his second straight game Wednesday, just days after his girlfriend gave birth to the couple’s first child.

Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house❤️ pic.twitter.com/yVSf0U93le — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 10, 2020

Last season’s MVP also missed Monday’s game against Sacramento.

Milwaukee has the NBA’s best record, 46-7, and has won all five games its All-Star forward has missed this season. After playing at Indiana on Wednesday, the Bucks will have an eight-day break between games. Antetokounmpo will be a team captain at this weekend’s All-Star Game.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

The Bucks won each of their first two games against the Pacers this season.