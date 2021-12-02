Giannis Antetokounmpo and The Bucks Had the Last Laugh, But LaMelo Ball Put Up An MVP Performance In the Hornets’ Two Point Loss

Add Wednesday night’s Dec. 1 game between the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks to the list for games of the year so far. The defending champion Bucks pulled out a 127-125 victory on a go-ahead deft layup by two-time MVP and reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

That was after Hornets second-year guard LaMelo Ball hit a ridiculous step-back three.

LaMelo triple.

Giannis bucket.

Bridges half-court heave.



What an ending in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/hx8JCAriAw — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) December 2, 2021

It was a career night for Ball despite the loss. In his duel against Giannis, the younger Ball Brother scored a career-high 36 points on 12-for-22 shooting, including 8 of 5 from three. That’s a Steph Curry-type of shooting night. Ball added five rebounds, nine assists, and three steals to his stat line.

It wasn’t a bad night for Giannis either, as he finished 40 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists.

After the game both players swapped jerseys and gave each other respect after a tremendous battle.

This was an impressive showing from LaMelo. The No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA draft and last season’s rookie of the year is showing why many people were high on him coming into the league. He has size, tremendous skill, and a flair for the dramatic. He is also a good teammate and it looks like Charlotte has a possible future MVP on their hands.

Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues is impressed with the youngest Ball.

“LaMelo is infectious, the guys love playing with him,” Bogues told Quentin Richardson and Jamal Crawford during the NBA Hooper Vision live broadcast of the Hornets game against the Bucks on NBA League Pass.

“It’s a treat to see a guy come in with that type of humbleness and willingness to want to uplift his teammates and I think him playing overseas last year allowed him to grow to play against those type of professional players and gave him a head start coming in to blend in with these guys and it’s been very noticeable from last year to this year.”

The Hornets are 13-11 and rank 12th in adjusted net rating, with the fourth-toughest schedule in the league.

Last season, as a rookie, Ball was +0.1 in offensive estimated plus minus and -1.2 in defensive estimated plus minus for an overall -0.8. That’s not surprising for a rookie point guard. The NBA game is a whole different level of speed, physicality and nuance. It takes time to adjust, especially at the point guard position.

The present getting respect from the past @MuggsyBogues talks about LaMelo Ball's game and what the @hornets could accomplish this season.



Tune in for #NBAHooperVision on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/vsTSAzwCX9pic.twitter.com/jMI8jwqY8l — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2021

