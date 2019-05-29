Bucks owner on Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'I believe he wants to be here'

We are still a couple seasons away from Giannis Antetokounmpo hitting free agency, but we’re only one summer away from a decision that will tell us a lot about the Milwaukee Bucks superstar’s intentions.

Antetokounmpo will be eligible to sign a record five-year, $247 million supermax extension next year with the Bucks. While many fans, not just those in Milwaukee, would love to see Antetokounmpo stick with the team that drafted him, it was reported shortly after the Bucks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals that the Greek Freak isn’t sold yet on signing the extension.

A key to holding onto Antetokounmpo will reportedly depend on whether or not the Bucks make the NBA Finals next year. That could very well happen, but it’s still surprising to see any indication that Antetokounmpo, a locally beloved superstar on a 60-win team this year, might already be open to leaving. Such a prospect would be a nightmare for Milwaukee.

Predictably, a Bucks owner is saying he’s optimistic about avoiding that scenario.

Bucks owner Marc Lasry talks about Giannis

Speaking with Frank Isola of The Athletic, Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry said the team wants to keep every player from this year’s team and that he feels good about the team’s chances with Antetokounmpo, though he didn’t say so in very firm terms:

“Our goal is to keep everybody,” Lasry told The Athletic, three days after the Bucks’ season ended in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. “And we’re going to do everything in our power to keep the nucleus of our team.”

Lasry believes that Antetokounmpo, the presumptive league MVP, will remain in Milwaukee as long as the organization continues to prove that they are making the financial commitment to maintain a contending team.

“As long as we keep doing well and Giannis believes we’re doing everything we can to win I feel good about our chances,” Lasry said.

Even with Antetokounmpo and point guard Eric Bledsoe under contract for multiple years, the Bucks will still be facing the possible losses of starters Khris Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon and Brook Lopez this offseason, as well as key reserve Nikola Mirotic. Keeping all four of those players would be difficult, to say the least.

This offseason might be the Bucks' key to locking down Giannis Antetokounmpo next offseason. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Lasry also said he thinks Antetokounmpo wants to be in Milwaukee, which you’d hope if he’s under contract for two more years:

“I believe he wants to be here.” Lasry added. “I have no reason to believe otherwise.”

Not the strongest answer, but what else is Lasry supposed to say?

What happens if Giannis rejects the supermax?

Not great things for the Bucks, probably.

If Antetokounmpo rejects the supermax next summer, odds are he intends to leave Milwaukee in 2021. Otherwise he’d just be leaving money on the table. If that happens, the Bucks’ best course of action might be the unthinkable: trading Antetokounmpo to try to keep the franchise’s momentum in a forward direction.

Fortunately, we’re still a year from having to actually dive into this conversation. And who knows, maybe the Bucks will make an even deeper run next season and make this all moot.

