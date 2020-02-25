Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks destroy Wizards' mascot G-Wiz in WWE title match

Before the Wizards faced off with the best team in the NBA Monday night, the Bucks tried to send a message ahead of pregame intros.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, joined by Robin Lopez, Wesley Matthews and a number of his Bucks teammates, challenged Wizards mascot G-Wiz to a title fight in the tunnel, and it did not go well for the latter.

G-Wiz was outnumbered 4-to-1. He didn't have a chance, not to mention the fact that Antetokounmpo performed an egregiously illegal move by smashing G-Wiz in the face with the championship belt. The reigning NBA MVP should have been disqualified immediately.

After taking an unruly beating, G-Wiz responded.

The Bucks have had plenty of time to practice for this day too. Before every game this year, Milwaukee holds intrasquad wrestling matches to get themselves ready for tip-off.

It's unclear how much preparation G-Wiz went through with Wizards players prior to this game.

Hopefully the Bucks will arrange a fair rematch the next time they come to town. The odds were stacked heavily against G-Wiz in this one and Wizards fans should be furious.

