Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Doc Rivers speak on the Bucks win over Timberwolves
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Doc Rivers speak on the Bucks' 112-107 win over the Timberwolves on Feb. 23, 2024.
Antetokounmpo has made it clear during All-Star Weekend that he's confident the Bucks can get back on track.
The Bucks are 3-7 under Doc Rivers.
Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch will coach the West.
Adrian Griffin was fired less than a year into his role as the Bucks' head coach
Doc Rivers made his Bucks debut on Monday night in Denver, just days after he was hired to replace Adrian Griffin in Milwaukee.
