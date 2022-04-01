Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Bucks’ all-time leader scorer

As he compiled numbers and climbed over names in respective Milwaukee Bucks and NBA recorded histories these last few seasons, he has allowed himself to briefly recognize the moment before moving beyond it. But – but – never too far in advance. It’s a mental tightrope he’s become comfortable on. This one, however, was different. “It’s cool,” he acknowledged a few games before he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s franchise scoring mark Thursday night at the Barclays Center, which came on a step-back 3-pointer over Brooklyn center Andre Drummond with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the game with the Nets 110-110. “How many points 14,000-something? Ohhh! I’m a bucket! I’m a bucket! It’s fun, you know?”

Source: Jim Owczarski @ USA Today Sports

Giannis becomes Bucks’ scoring leader, sparks comeback against Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/01/gia… – 3:19 AM

On the night that Giannis passed Kareem and became the Bucks’ all-time leading scorer — he offered some words of wisdom that help explain how he keeps getting better year after year. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:54 AM

Giannis became the @Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer in the Nike Zoom Freak 1! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/Bxwud20pBu – 1:48 AM

Giannis since being told he only runs and dunks:

Champ

Finals MVP

MVP

DPOY

3x All-Star

3x 1st Team All-NBA

3x 1st Team All-Defense

All-Star Game MVP

Iconic Finals block

Iconic Finals alley-oop

50-piece to win Finals

Top 3 MVP & DPOY this year

Imagine if he had any skill at all. pic.twitter.com/3wCMTjNNAH – 1:27 AM

Sometimes you just have to sit back and appreciate two great players pushing each other to bring their best. Shades of Magic-Bird. KD, Giannis — thank you for the show. #Ilovethisgame – 1:23 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34

Did you laugh? 😂 pic.twitter.com/YJ9iNA46aP – 12:58 AM

At @TheAthletic (from my guy @Joe Vardon):

Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 44 points in OT win over Nets, becomes Bucks’ all-time leading scorer theathletic.com/news/giannis-a… – 12:49 AM

Great win 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/DhqUJm9k59 – 12:41 AM

Khris Middleton has been every point along the way for Giannis Antetokounmpo:

🥇”That’s what makes it even better – he worked for all of this. He believed in his skill set. He believed in himself. He believed in how great he could be & he worked for it.”

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 12:33 AM

New episode of Radio Roulette is live @UnderdogFantasy

• Giannis outduels KD in a Game of the Year

• MVP status

• The Wild Wild East

• DeRozan’s 50 saves day

• Cade & Saddiq

• Collusion

• Dropout Ep. 6

• WeCrashed Ep. 3

big show. get up in here⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=O3nCGP… – 12:21 AM

New BS Podcast including…

—Giannis!

—Here comes Luka (and the Mavs) w/ @Rob Mahoney

—The Duke/UNC Holy War plus GSW w/ @jaycaspiankang

—Possible NFL Sleepers + Red Flag Teams w/ @SharpFootball

Listen on Spotify: https://t.co/YQLAgcOgDo

Not covered: the 1st Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/lF3HnLFipy – 12:05 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become Milwaukee’s career scoring leader on Thursday night, and his 44-point, 14-rebound, 6-assist performance helped the Bucks defeat the Nets 120-119 in overtime: basketballnews.com/breakingnews/g… – 12:03 AM

Passes Kareem.

Drops 44 against KD.

Stays even in loss column for 1st in East.

Yes, Giannis is the MVP.

✍️ @Ananth Pandian

sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/gi… – 11:47 PM

Giannis, winking, when asked what it meant to become the Bucks’ all-time leading scorer:

“It’s good because I’m changing the narrative. I don’t want to be the guy only that dunks and runs. I can make a three.” – 11:36 PM

Giannis and KD: “He’s tough. He’s getting older and he’s getting better.” – 11:32 PM

Giannis getting his three-point percentage to league average is a worthy opening scene for the Don’t Look Up sequel. – 11:28 PM

It’s going to be really hard to stop Giannis from winning his third MVP. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/DM4qilPH3v – 11:26 PM

Don’t know who will win MVP. But Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA. – 11:24 PM

With a big smile, Giannis said his 3 was him trying to change the narrative of him just running and dunking. – 11:17 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Bucks down 1. 8.7 left. Does Coach Bud call a timeout to move the ball? No sir. He makes sure Giannis gets it with a full head of steam to the rim. Absolutely unstoppable in that situation. There’s just no need to move the ball to produce the end of game drama the NBA wants – 11:15 PM

I always have a monster headache after writing a game story where I have to type Antetokounmpo 40 times. – 11:13 PM

I still think Jokic is going to win MVP. If I had to vote today it would probably be for him.

But if the past few days force the media to acknowledge how insanely dumb voter fatigue is as a concept, we can chalk this up as a win. Giannis should’ve been right there all along. – 11:11 PM

Jrue Holiday just referenced Most Improved Player when it comes to Giannis and I gotta tell ya, he makes a reasonable point. – 11:07 PM

Best part about this regular season: we can watch Giannis do legendary, superhuman stuff every night and not a damn person can diminish it by questioning his ability to do it in the postseason. There’s no asterisk, caveat or qualifier you can put on this dude’s greatness. pic.twitter.com/VkznMoy93M – 11:06 PM

Over the Bucks last two games, Giannis has powered the Bucks to wildly impressive road wins at Philly and at Brooklyn, while averaging:

42 points,

14 rebounds,

6 assists per game – 11:03 PM

Giannis becomes the @Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer and the Bucks keep rolling soundcloud.com/bucksdotcom/gi… – 10:55 PM

New: Giannis beats the Nets on free throws, passes Kareem as Bucks’ leading scorer, and has MIL within 1/2-game of first in the East. Brooklyn, well, it has problems, @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/giannis-a… – 10:49 PM

Brook Lopez couldn’t believe what Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did in six years in Milwaukee — & now that Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed the NBA all-time leading scorer, a pair of Kareem’s former teammates give the new #Bucks scoring king his flowers: jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 10:42 PM

This is why I take my time with my MVP ballot, which is not due for nearly 2 weeks. Giannis finishing strong. & making game-winning plays while Embiid’s Sixers closing out with a whimper. In a nip-&-tuck race, that matters. – 10:35 PM

Giannis scoring progress month by month is ridiculous

October: 27.3ppg

November: 26.8ppg

December: 28.9ppg

January: 31.5ppg

February: 32.1ppg

March: 33.3ppg

Tonight he put up 44pts, 14rebs, 6asts in the road win over the Nets.

Greek Freak is in Playoffs mode! #FearTheDeer – 10:35 PM

I honestly don’t know what more people need to see from Giannis before acknowledging what’s in front of them. Résumé is insane. Just 27. He’ll obliterate your game plan on both ends. Until someone knocks off the reigning Finals MVP, how can you declare anyone else is better? – 10:31 PM

NBA scoring race….

ENTERING THURSDAY

LeBron – 30.13

T-2. Embiid – 29.89

T-2. Giannis – 29.89

THURSDAY

LeBron – DNP

Embiid – 37

Giannis – 44

AFTER THURSDAY

LeBron – 30.13

Giannis – 30.11

Embiid – 30.00

LeBron needs 3 more games to quality with the 58-game minimum. – 10:31 PM

Just did an MVP straw poll of the bedtime crowd here at the Madden house and looks like Giannis is the new favorite??? pic.twitter.com/zhhAF6JmOX – 10:30 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

lost in the Giannis vs. Durant infinity war: Jrue had Kyrie mandated that entire 4th & overtime. – 10:23 PM

PPG leader:

LeBron — 30.1 PPG

Giannis — 30.1 PPG

Embiid — 30.0 PPG

The last time we’ve had three 30-PPG scorers was in 2005-06 (Kobe, LeBron, Iverson). pic.twitter.com/fIYPD1OAg9 – 10:22 PM

that performance may have nudged some MVP votes towards Giannis. – 10:20 PM

KD is 0-5 vs Giannis in their last 5 matchups. pic.twitter.com/2hLKQMinpx – 10:19 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 40+ points on 65% shooting in consecutive games.

The last 2 players to do that…

Devin Booker in March 2019

Michael Jordan in November 1991 – 10:19 PM

Remember how so many people made fun of Giannis and his shooting and praised Harden when there was a non-controversy about MVP? Who do you trust at the end of a big game? When separating best players & all-time greats, thats the detail that matters. Not silliness like win shares – 10:19 PM

FINAL: Bucks 120, Nets 119

– Antetokounmpo 44pts/14reb/6ast

– Holiday 19pts/8reb/4ast

– Middleton 16pts/9reb/4ast – 10:18 PM

Giannis showing up…

Last games against…

vs. Durant: 44-14-6 in a W

vs. Embiid: 40-14-6 in a W

vs. LeBron: 44-14-8 in a W – 10:18 PM

KD misses the game-winner at the buzzer. Bucks win it 120-119.

A fantastic game for Giannis — 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes — all while becoming the Bucks all-time leading scorer. – 10:17 PM

Middelton got ejected, Lopez sucked, and the Bucks shot 12 for 41 from 3, and none of it mattered because GIANNIS. – 10:17 PM

A step back triple to tie the game in regulation and then two free throws for the lead in OT. Giannis, man. Just ridiculous. – 10:17 PM

Hand over heart, getting misty eyed watching Giannis. That was beautiful. – 10:17 PM

Giannis last 2 games

At Sixers:

— 40/14/6

— 67 FG%

— Game-clinching block

— W

At Nets:

— 44/14/6

— 67 FG%

— Game-tying three to send to OT

— Game-winning FTs in OT

— W

Best all around player in the game. pic.twitter.com/aup6CJGI9t – 10:17 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs N ets

44 points

14 rebounds

14/21 FG

15/19 FT

6 assists

1 steal

39 minutes

MVP Caliber performance. Big time road win for the Bucks in Brooklyn #FearTheDeer – 10:17 PM

You just got Giannis’d. – 10:17 PM

Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC

Giannis can hit pressure packed free throws now? pic.twitter.com/mi3vBjLtN5 – 10:15 PM

I sorta assumed Giannis didn’t want it – but Reggie says he wants it – 10:15 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Giannis, man – 10:15 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Giannis netted both. Bucks 120, Nets 119. 3 seconds left. Timeout, Brooklyn. Can Steve Nash draw up an ATO? – 10:14 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Antetokounmpo makes both free throws. Bucks up, 120-119, with 3.0 seconds left.

Timeout to the Nets. – 10:14 PM

AJ Neuharth-Keusch @tweetAJNK

Giannis, man. Damn… – 10:14 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

theyre not fouling Giannis theyre just trying not to die. – 10:14 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

What a game. Comes down to Giannis making free throws. – 10:14 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Durant hits all three free throws. Nets lead 119-118. Giannis bursts down the lane and draws a foul on Claxton. He’s shooting two now. Some follower predicted this would happen. Good for you. – 10:13 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo had vision about Kobe Bryant about for when he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Milwaukee #Bucks scoring record – he hoped the game might be paused.

It wasn’t.

“How many points, 14,000-something? I’m a bucket!”

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 10:12 PM

There are like two human beings on earth who can sorta bother KD and Kyrie when they have the ball on offense – and they are both on the Bucks (Giannis and Jrue) – 10:09 PM

Giannis has started possessions on Drummond, KD, and Seth Curry — just in the last four minutes. – 10:08 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Durant has seen that hook shot from Antetokounmpo before. Same one he took in overtime of Game 7.

Tried to get there in time to stop it and they called the foul on him. – 10:06 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Milwaukee Bucks scoring record in Brooklyn. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via ⁦@journalsentinel⁩ – 10:05 PM

Little surprised Nash is going with Drummond instead of Claxton. Though if we’re being honest, Claxton’s value is diminished with Middleton out, since Claxton’s best skill tonight is baiting Middleton to go at him on switches and ignore Giannis – 10:04 PM

Giannis is now the Bucks’ All Time leading scorer (and became so in an incredible game). – 10:00 PM

Giannis just passed Kareem in points with the Bucks.

Kareem won 3 MVPs with Milwaukee.

Giannis could win a 3rd MVP with Milwaukee.

Kareem won 1 title with Milwaukee.

Giannis has 1 title with Milwaukee.

Giannis vs. Kareem is a legitimate conversation for greatest Buck. – 10:00 PM

FINAL: Nets 110, Bucks 110

Kyrie Irving (25 PTS), Bruce Brown (21 PTS), Kevin Durant (20 PTS, 11 ASTS) & the Nets are putting on 1 of their BEST performances of the year. Giannis Antetokounmpo (42 PTS, 11 REBS) is GOING OFF, but he’s the ONLY Milwaukee player shooting over 50%. – 10:00 PM

Giannis last 2 games:

— Game clinching block vs Sixers

— Game tying three vs Nets

40+ points in both games. pic.twitter.com/3LYRqXM4rL – 9:59 PM

me: “why isnt Giannis guarding KD here?”

[Giannis standing on block by himself in 100-meter dash starting block stance]

me: “nvm” – 9:59 PM

Giannis hits an unbelievable three to tie the game — KD misses a jumper after Giannis come over to double. We are headed to overtime tied at 110. Giannis has 42 and 14. KD and Kyrie have combined for 45 — they are both at the 40 minute mark. – 9:59 PM

I have MVP and Joker, Embiid and Giannis in that order. The difference between 1 and 3 is paper thin…. Not out of the question that Giannis could be #1. When a guy wins multiple MVPs though, the bar always seems higher for him to get another. – 9:59 PM

That late double by Giannis saved the Bucks. KD was FOR SURE about to drill that over Matthews – 9:58 PM

Loved the strategy from the Bucks, putting Matthews on KD, and then having Giannis double late. Nets had no spacing for him to make a pass. Bucks had put Giannis on KD the last few possessions. – 9:58 PM

KD wasn’t ready for Giannis to step up with that double. Great, great timing for it. – 9:58 PM

We are going to overtime. Durant tried to get a shot up over Wes Matthews in iso, but Giannis helped onto him and it was off. – 9:58 PM

Giannis never stops. – 9:58 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo the past two games combined:

82 points, 28 rebounds, 10 assists, one game-saving block, one game-tying 3.

Not bad. – 9:58 PM

Durant misses and we are headed to overtime in Brooklyn. Seems like these teams did this a few months ago here. Giannis has 42 points. – 9:58 PM

Giannis is very much in the MVP conversation. I truly don’t know why more people don’t understand this. – 9:58 PM

The Bucks are pumped. Kevin Durant gets to the mid range, but Giannis comes with the help and forces a super contested mid range that misses.

We’ve got overtime. Nets 110, Bucks 110. This one is a toss up. Unreal. – 9:58 PM

Kevin Durant tried to iso Wesley Matthews, but Giannis Antetokounmpo made a late run at him to contest the shot. Durant missed.

OVERTIMEEEEEEEEEEEE – 9:58 PM

Overtime in Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant’s game-winning attempt off the iron over Wesley Matthews and Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 9:57 PM

Giannis taking and making that shot is nuts – 9:57 PM

Giannis vs. Durant — this is about as good as we can do in any sport. – 9:56 PM

OMG, Giannis in MVP form. Hits a three to tie the game at 110 with 18 seconds left. He has 42 freaking points. – 9:56 PM

Giannis is dope – 9:56 PM

Of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time Bucks scoring record with <<checks notes>> an off-the-dribble 3. – 9:56 PM

I love Giannis so much. – 9:56 PM

That was a statement three. Giannis was going to take that shot no matter what. Low risk high reward reputationally. – 9:56 PM

Watching Giannis in his rookie year was the ultimate what if…what could this incredible athlete become in the league?

By 27 it’s two MVP’s, a DPOY, a championship and Finals MVP and now he’s gone by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the franchise scoring leader. What a joy it’s been. – 9:56 PM

Giannis is the best player on the planet – 9:56 PM

Giannis has now passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become Milwaukee’s career scoring leader with a 3-pointer that ties this game at 110 with 18 seconds remaining. – 9:56 PM

I CAN’T believe Drummond backed off Giannis and fell for that move. Just no situational awareness. Just let him drive for a 2! – 9:55 PM

And Giannis Antetokounmpo has tied the game with a triple.

Bucks and Nets tied at 110 with 18 seconds left. – 9:55 PM

Giannis’ 3s are bad shots . . . until they’re good shots. – 9:55 PM

Damn Giannis. – 9:55 PM

Giannis did it! He scored 42 against the Nets and passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time top scorer in Bucks history. He’s scoring 14,214 points and counting.

This is big!

The Greek Freak is leaving his mark and making history at Bucks! #FearTheDeer – 9:55 PM

GIANNIS EVOLUTION. – 9:55 PM

GIANNIS FOR MVP OMG! – 9:55 PM

Giannis!!! – 9:55 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo just tied this one up with a pull up 3 over Andre Drummond. What a game. – 9:55 PM

Giannis 3. Game tied at 110 with 18 seconds left. Timeout Steve Nash. – 9:55 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo has broken Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s (@Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) franchise scoring record. No. 1 all-time for the #Bucks

On a step back three. – 9:55 PM

Giannis is showing way more lateral mobility in space on defense than he possessed last year. It was a lot easier for KD to shake him when they matched up – 9:55 PM

Think KD’s advantage vs Giannis is coming off screens off the ball, which Giannis struggles to get thru. Nets got KD a bucket that way, never went back to it. – 9:54 PM

Officials have called an offensive foul on Bruce Brown for shoving Giannis Antetokounmpo into Kevin Durant. Big call. – 9:53 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Felt like Nets had no answer for the brief stretches with Giannis and 4 smalls, surprised Bucks aren’t closing that way. Maybe Bud keeping it in his vest for playoffs? – 9:50 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo tied Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as all-time top scorer in Bucks history! #FearTheDeer – 9:48 PM

#Bucks are all out of sorts. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his first free throw of the game, and the #Nets call timeout.

108-99 Brooklyn with 3:01 to go in regulation. – 9:45 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo came out of the game with 7:43 left. Bucks were up, 96-92.

Bucks haven’t scored since. And the Nets lead, 99-96, with 5:24 left. – 9:30 PM

Without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor, the #Nets get a couple of chances around the basket and score four quick ones – they’re on a 7-0 run overall & reclaimed the lead 99-96 with 5:24 to go in regulation. – 9:29 PM

Giannis is now three points shy of becoming the leading scorer in Bucks history. Came in 39 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and he’s got 37 early in the fourth quarter. – 9:21 PM

Yooooooo. That’s a #MiddleDIME right there for the big one-handed slam from Antetokounmpo. – 9:18 PM

Giannis isn’t human. – 9:18 PM

End of the third quarter: Bucks lead the Nets 87-86. KD with 13, Brown with 17 and Kyrie with 20. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are a combined 7-for-20, but the Nets have yet to find a way to slow down this Giannis fella. – 9:11 PM

The Nets have no answer for Giannis at all. He has been dominant. He’s 12-for-16 from the field and has 33 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes. The Bucks have 42 points in the paint. Giannis is 12-for-16 from the field. – 9:11 PM

Nic Claxton just bumped Giannis under the paint, dunked the ball then flexed on his way back up the floor. – 9:09 PM

Nets up, 80-76, with 2:56 left in the third quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dominant thus far. He has 31pts/9reb/4ast in 23 minutes, but could use some help from his teammates. – 9:03 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 11-for-15, 31 points.

Rest of the #Bucks: 15-for-46 (32%), 45 points.

Yet they only trail the #Nets 80-76. – 9:02 PM

Giannis just slid in Kyrie Irving’s way attempting to take a charge. There’s a take foul, and then there’s that. – 8:59 PM

Giannis is 9 for 9 at the line so far. But Nets up three midway through the third. – 8:58 PM

For the second time in the last two quarters, Giannis Antetokounmpo has willed the #Bucks to within a possession – he needs some help (Middleton 3-for-10; Holiday & Lopez 1-for-6) – 8:48 PM

Nets lead Bucks, 60-56, at the half and defense is not bad. Giannis, however, has 20 points after two quarters. This will mark the eighth time in the last nine games he has 20 or more. – 8:29 PM

HALF: Nets 60, Bucks 56

Bruce Brown (10 PTS), Kyrie Irving (9 PTS) & the Nets are allowing Giannis Antetokounmpo to gain momentum. He’s already up to 20 PTS on 8-of-11 shooting. Overall, Brooklyn is getting outscored in the interior 26-16. – 8:28 PM

Halftime in Brooklyn, with the Nets leading the Bucks 60-56. Giannis dominating inside with 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting. Durant has seven points, seven assists and five rebounds. – 8:27 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo took a shot to the lower half by Andre Drummond on that last possession. Took a moment to collect himself. – 8:26 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo got the #Bucks to within 43-39, but the #Nets have since gone on a 8-0 run to back up double digits at 50-39. – 8:11 PM

Here in Brooklyn, Giannis Antetokounmpo (16 pts) needs just 24 more to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (14,211 points) as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. If Giannis does it tonight, it will mean consecutive 40-point games for him. @The Athletic – 8:10 PM

Giannis: What do you call a cow on the floor?

Nets in the paint: What?

Giannis: You. – 8:07 PM

Giannis has dropped “the sledgehammer”, “the anvil” and “the jackhammer” in the first half in Brooklyn. I just wanna know how many more descriptive words Kevin Harlan has in his bag for Giannis jams. – 8:07 PM

That’s just preposterous.

Holiday threw an errant alley-oop, so Antetokounmpo just waited for it to come off the rim. Grabbed it, slammed it, plus the foul. Antetokounmpo has 16/3/2 in 12 minutes played. – 8:07 PM

Sometimes, I worry Giannis is going to randomly dunk on me in my own home, just to do that shit – 8:06 PM

Giannis giving out baptisms like he lives on a river. – 8:05 PM

Giannis just dunked on 3 Nets. Good lord – 8:05 PM

Giannis with a hell of a dunk and the foul after it appeared Dragic and James Johnson miscommunicated on a switch. – 8:02 PM

Weird looking switch there w/Kyrie & JJ leaves Kessler Edwards on an island with Giannis. And-one dunk. – 8:02 PM

Nets come up empty on their first four possessions before Bruce Brown scores five points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores the Bucks’ first points tonight with 8:37 left in the first quarter.

Rough start for both offenses. – 7:37 PM

Since KD jumped to Brooklyn, the Bucks are 8-4 in games he’s played in with Giannis averaging

33.8 points

11.9 rebounds

4.6 assists

.544/.318/.590 (48% in the playoff series) – 7:24 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo played on Tuesday, despite being listed as probable with knee soreness. The plan is for him to do the same tonight.

Before the game, I asked Mike Budenholzer what significance we should place on that knee soreness designation.

His response: pic.twitter.com/xMpMcaM0MC – 6:45 PM

Giannis is playing against the Nets tonight, coach Bud says. – 6:08 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant face off tonight at 7:30.

• Giannis: 29.9 PPG on 55.2% FG

• KD: 29.7 PPG on 52.1% FG

• LeBron: 30.1 PPG on 52.3% FG

The last time two players averaged at least 29 points on 50% shooting: David Robinson & Shaq in 1993-94. – 5:34 PM

#Bucks all-stars Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton warm up at Barclays Center.

Antetokounmpo is probable to play tonight vs. the #Nets with right knee soreness. pic.twitter.com/c8Aql7wlsk – 5:26 PM

Dirk Nowitzki picks Giannis, Luka for his all-time NBA European Team

A splendid Top 10 selection from the Mavs’ icon

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 1:56 PM

Total Minutes played in March:

Alec Burks: 535

Nikola Jokic: 510

Joel Embiid: 495

Karl-Anthony Towns: 463

Minutes per game in March:

Alec Burks: 33.5

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 33.4

Steph Curry: 33.1

Ja Morant: 33.0

Chris Paul: 33.0

Jimmy Butler: 32.5

tommybeer.substack.com/p/thibs-should… – 1:47 PM

“I hope they stop the game so I can get the ball,” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel through a smile. “Probably they won’t. It is what it is. I want it to be like, you know when Kobe passed MJ? The whole game stopped and he took the ball and he was like…” He lifted his hand high, cupping an imaginary ball, and he turned slowly to acknowledge an imaginary crowd. “I want to do the same.” -via USA Today Sports / April 1, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks: The moment Giannis became the Bucks All-Time Scoring Leader!! Congratulations @Giannis_An34!! -via Twitter @Bucks / April 1, 2022

StatMuse: Giannis has passed Kareem as the Bucks all time scorer. He is now 1st in points, 2nd in rebounds, 2nd in assists, 5th in steals and 1st in blocks in Bucks history. pic.twitter.com/Me5lakA3EV -via Twitter @statmuse / April 1, 2022