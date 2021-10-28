Giannis Antetokounmpo beats quadruple-team by throwing himself alley-oop

Four Timberwolves – Jarred Vanderbilt, D'Angelo Russell, Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Edwards – surrounded Giannis Antetokounmpo as he drove to the rim.

No problem for the Bucks superstar.

Antetokounmpo threw the ball of the backboard, grabbed it in midair and dunked.

But as unstoppable as Antetokounmpo was last night (40 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks), Minnesota outscored Milwaukee by 14 points in the 13 minutes he sat en route to a 113-108 win.

