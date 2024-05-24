Giannis Antetokounmpo in awe of EuroLeague Basketball, interviews younger brother Kostas after Greek team's semifinal victory

Giannis Antetokounmpo clearly would rather be playing in the NBA playoffs right now and winning another championship for the Milwaukee Bucks.

But watching his younger brother play on a big stage at the international level and going for a title of his own is a pretty good alternative for him, even if it makes him nervous.

The Milwaukee Bucks' two-time MVP went from spending quality time with his wife and children at Walt Disney World — and Brook Lopez — to Berlin, Germany, to take in the EuroLeague Final Four and cheer on Kostas Antetokounmpo's Greek team.

Kostas, 26, plays for Panathinaikos, a team in the Greek Basket League and EuroLeague. Older brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who plays for the Bucks, once played for Panathinaikos.

Kostas, a reserve player on the team, didn't score in his team's 73-57 semifinal win over Fenerbahçe Beko (Istanbul, Turkey), but did grab two rebounds.

After the game, Giannis pulled out his phone and captured the atmosphere inside Uber Arena.

Back in his seat ahead of the championship game, Giannis gave his thoughts on the event.

“I’m very happy that my brother is not just in the Final Four but he went to the final game, you know," Giannis said. "I wish his team best of luck. The atmosphere here is unbelievable. One thing that I think we could add to the NBA is definitely the atmosphere of the fans and how organized this tournament is."

Giannis then changed roles and interviewed Kostas off the court.

"I was very nervous, I’m so nervous when I watch my brothers play," Giannis said in setting up his question for Kostas. "How did you feel before the game?"

"I was excited," Kostas said. "A little bit nervous, but when the clock started everything went away. I was ready to play, compete and give energy."

Kostas spent a few years in the NBA before signing with the Turkish Basketball Super League in 2022. Kostas, who became the first Greek-born player to win an NBA championship while with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, then signed a two-year contract with Panathinaikos last summer.

Kostas' Panathinaikos team plays Real Madrid in the EuroLeague championship May 26.

Kostas is joined on Panathinaikos by former NBA players Kendrick Nunn and Jerian Grant.

Former Wisconsin Badgers great Nigel Hayes-Davis scored a team-high 14 points for Fenerbahçe Beko in the loss to Panathinaikos.

