Giannis Antetokounmpo apologizes to Steph Curry's family after Twitter hack

If you saw the tweets in real-time, you knew something weird was going on.

Around 12:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, the Twitter account of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was hacked.

A string of unflattering tweets were sent by someone posing as the reigning NBA MVP, including one directed at Warriors star Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha.

It was clear that Giannis' account had been hacked, and soon, the tweets were deleted.

About five hours later, Giannis was back in control of his Twitter account and sent out this statement, which included an apology to the Currys:

One of the tweets sent by the hacker wasn't inappropriate, but referenced rumors of Giannis going to the Warriors.

That tweet fed the fire surrounding Giannis' future.

Warriors fans are hoping the team can swing a trade for The Greek Freak, while NBA fans outside of the Bay Area are dreading the idea of the Warriors ruining the league again by pairing another elite superstar with Curry.

If Giannis does end up on the Warriors, that tweet will prove to be prophetic.

But for now, the story is the embarrassment Giannis feels for the tweets that were sent from his account.

Let this be a lesson to all other athletes: Check and change your password right now.

