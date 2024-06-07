Gianluigi Donnarumma could lose PSG No.1 jersey

Gianluigi Donnarumma (25), Matvey Safonov (25) and Arnau Tenas (23) have all been informed by the management at Paris Saint-Germain that there is no hierarchy for the No.1 jersey going into next season, according to a report from L’Équipe.

Donnarumma, for the past two seasons at least, has been the undisputed starter between the sticks for PSG, however, that will not be the case in the coming campaign. When all three goalkeepers return for pre-season, they will have to fight for the jersey.

Les Parisiens have just invested a considerable €20m sum in Russian goalkeeper Safonov and his arrival has thrown the fight for the No.1 jersey wide open; he has not come merely to sit on the bench. Tenas, who in Donnarumma’s absence in certain games impressed last season, will also be involved in this battle. Luis Enrique does not want to let his compatriot leave on loan and wishes for him to fight for his place, just like Donnarumma and Safonov.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle