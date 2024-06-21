Gianluigi Buffon remains upbeat despite Italy’s Spain humbling

Italy goalkeeping legend, Gianluigi Buffon, was in philosophical mood the morning after the Azzurri’s humbling defeat to Spain at Euro 2024.

The former shot-stopper, who has now become an integral part of Luciano Spalletti’s backroom staff, heaped praise on current goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma, after his string of excellent saves kept the final score to only 1-0.

Buffon however, preferred to remain upbeat despite the setback and tuttomercatoweb quoted him when he explained that;

“Sometimes defeat is easier to manage than victory. In my opinion yesterday we had some answers, regardless of whether they were negative.

“If after Albania we thought we were worth nine, after yesterday’s match you can’t think we are even worth four.”

Italy, who are past masters of overcoming adversity at major European tournaments, now require just a point from their final group match against Croatia in Leipzig on Monday. Buffon explained that;

“There doesn’t have to be any fear, you can get the right amount of pre-match anxiety until you get on the pitch to warm up. Afterwards it should just be fun, because you have the opportunity to showcase your talent.

“I am convinced that in the end we will play a different type of match and we’ll stay here and talk about other things.”

Spalletti has such huge choices to make ahead of Monday. Mis-firing striker Gianlucca Scamacca has failed to convince as the lone frontman and the Jorginho, Nicolo Barella midfield partnership got overrun by a quality Spanish outfit. Buffon however, explained that this was not the time to panic;

“The players were calm afterwards. Clearly when the match was over they couldn’t be satisfied or happy, but there was a lot of clarity in the analysis of the match and the difficulties we encountered.”

Steve Mitchell | GIFN