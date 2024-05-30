Gianluca Mancini recalls arrival at Roma: “I immediately felt this club mine.”

Roma defender Gianluca Mancini looked back on his arrival in the Italian capital and discussed his feeling toward the club that made him vice-captain over the years.

“From the first day I set foot in Trigoria I immediately felt this city and this club were mine. Rome is gorgeous and I was happy to arrive here,” Mancini told Betsson.sport.

“I love the city, I have an excellent relationship with the people here,” he added.

“Every day the average Roma fan fills you with everything. Already from the morning when we arrive in Trigoria, every trip or when you walk around the city. I always have beautiful memories, I don’t have one in particular. The affection they give you is something that gives you emotion and energy.”

“Conference League? It was an exciting evening. If I close my eyes I think of the referee’s final whistle and our emotional release. For many it was the first European final and we experienced it calmly but you could see in the eyes of many and in mine that we were excited beyond belief.”

“After 90 minutes you know you’ve won and you get rid of everything. There are so many funny anecdotes, you could write a book. One is the one with Spinazzola who we were in the middle of the pitch drinking beer and being silly.”

“My objectives for the future? Win the next match and in the future try to win other trophies with the Roma shirt.”

“De Rossi’s appointment? I was very happy and excited. We had already worked together in the national team, he was just a collaborator but he already made himself understood. When they announced him we were happy and excited to work with him.”