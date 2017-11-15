Is Giancarlo Stanton worth the risk for Giants? Mike Krukow weighs in

The Giants are in desperate need of a young, slugger. Someone like Giancarlo Stanton.

The Marlins right fielder hit 59 home runs in 2017. Brandon Belt (18), Brandon Crawford (14), Hunter Pence (13) and Buster Posey (12) combined to hit 57 home runs this past season.

But acquiring the 28-year-old won't come cheap. Stanton is under contract for 10 more seasons and $285 million. The 11th season of his current contract is a team option worth $25 million. He can be bought out of that season for $10 million. Stanton does have the ability to opt out of the contract after the 2020 season.

In addition to taking on a large sum of money, the Giants might have to part with highly coveted prospects. 2017 first-round pick Heliot Ramos has reportedly been discussed by the Giants and Marlins, according to MLB.com.

So is Stanton worth all this for the Giants?

"It is because of what happened to the Giants last year, losing 98 ballgames. There were just some games that were not fun to watch for our fans. And when you have a loyality of fans, you have to justify them coming to the ballpark every day, every game. And you have to get them excited about wanting to come to the ballpark after a 98-loss season," broadcast Mike Krukow said on KNBR 680 on Tuesday. "So from that perspective, I think it totally make sense to bring in a guy like Giancarlo Stanton. You're going to have to spend a lot of money, but he's going to put a lot of people in the seats to see him play. I think this guy is finally getting back to the player we all thought he would be before he got hit in the face."

Krukow elaborated.

"If you get him, you're going to have to eat a lot of money and it's going to cost you a lot of your prospects. This team was built to win last year. They are built to win this year and that window gets a little bit small each year because your veterans get older. It's gotta be an all-in or all-rebuild attitude and I don't think they are even close to an all-rebuild, so because of that, I do believe Giancarlo Stanton is worth the risk," Krukow said.