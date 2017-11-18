Giancarlo Stanton trade proposals are rolling in but Marlins aren't ready to deal yet

The Miami Marlins are already fielding trade proposals for National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Friday. But don’t expect a trade to be finalized anytime soon.

According to Rosenthal, the San Francisco Giants are the one known team to send a proposal to Miami. If they haven’t already, the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox are expected to follow suit. Several other clubs are reportedly in the early stages of putting together their initial offer. But the Marlins won’t be in a hurry to accept a proposal as they’re only beginning the process of evaluating their needs and what might be available.

From The Athletic:

Other, unidentified clubs also have told the Marlins they will submit offers for Stanton, but the process is just beginning, sources said. Marlins general manager Michael Hill said this week he wanted teams to inform him of the kind of proposals they were willing to make for Stanton before determining how he will proceed.

An initial offer does not necessarily indicate serious interest; some bidders might simply be trying to gauge the Marlins’ price. Any trade for Stanton is expected to include a combination of financial relief for the Marlins and prospects the team will use to rebuild. Under the sliding scale often used in such discussions, the more money the acquiring team absorbs, the lesser the cost in prospects.

This feels like a situation that could drag out and really dominate the headlines all winter long. Unless one team gets really aggressive by offering the farm, extreme financial relief, or both, the Marlins sound prepared to pick through this detail by detail in order to maximize their return.

