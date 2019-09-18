Giancarlo Stanton is in tonight’s lineup

The Yankees have activated Giancarlo Stanton from the 60-day injured list. Stanton is starting in left field and batting fifth tonight against the Angels.

Stanton has missed nearly three months with a PCL strain in his right knee and has played in only nine games this season, hitting .290/.421/.419 with a double, a homer, seven RBI, and four runs scored in 38 plate appearances. Obviously the Yankees have been OK without him, but it’ll be nice to have him back. Indeed, if he’s not too rusty, it’ll be like they picked up a big time slugger at a trade deadline that fell on September 18, but just for the Yankees.