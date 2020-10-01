Giancarlo Stanton talks Yankees-Rays ALDS battle: 'It's gonna be power vs. power'

With their rain-soaked, topsy-turvy 10-9 win over the Cleveland Indians in Game 2 of the Wild Card round, the Yankees punched their ticket to the ALDS, where the No. 1 seed Tampa Bay Rays will be waiting.

The Rays, who disposed of the Toronto Blue Jays in two games in the Wild Card round, ran roughshod over the Yanks during the regular season, beating them in eight of 10 games while hitting ace Gerrit Cole hard in the process.

Speaking via Zoom on Thursday, Giancarlo Stanton said the Yanks are ready for Tampa, with Game 1 on Monday at Petco Park in San Diego.

"Who would've thought we'd be facing Tampa Bay in San Diego when this year started? It's good," Stanton said. "We know what they got, we know it's gonna be a fight, and we've got to play our best. ... We ready, we ready. It's gonna be fun. It's gonna be a good fight, to take this East Coast battle to the West Coast."

Asked about the challenges presented by the Rays' top three of Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Charlie Morton, Stanton laid out what New York has to do to be successful.

"They're power arms," he said. "It's gonna be power vs. power. We got to stay in our strike zone, have good at-bats and wear 'em down. You got to wear these guys down from top to bottom of our lineup and force them to make a mistake."

While a trip to the ALCS is on the line, there will also be a focus on the bad blood that developed between the Yanks and Rays this season -- something Stanton said was the "

entertainment business of it."

"At the end of the day, it's series like this that make the statement -- not anything else," Stanton said.





The first chance to make that statement comes Monday, when Gerrit Cole takes the ball for New York.