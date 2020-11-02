Giancarlo Stanton to stay with Yankees, keep remaining $218 million left on deal

Giancarlo Stanton will not opt out of his contract with the Yankees, instead keeping the remaining $218 million over seven years left on his deal.

Stanton signed a 13-year, $325 million fully guaranteed deal with the Miami Marlins back in 2014 before being traded to the Yankees in 2018.

As part of terms of the trade, the Marlins will send the Yankees $30 million to offset part of what remains in his contract since he did not opt out. It'll be broken down into $5 million increments on July 1 and Oct. 1 in 2026, 2027 and 2028.

After batting .266 with 38 home runs and 100 RBIs in his first season in pinstripes, Stanton has dealt with two straight injury riddled seasons.



He played in just 18 games in 2019 due to a left bicep strain and right knee strain, hitting .288 with four homer runs and 13 RBIs when he did take the field. Then in 2020's COVID-shortened season, Stanton played in just 23 games due to a strained left hamstring.

After batting .250 with four homers and 11 RBIs during the regular season, Stanton exploded out as the best offensive player for the Yankees in the postseason, batting .308 with six home runs and 13 RBIs over a seven game stretch.