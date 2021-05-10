Giancarlo Stanton shakes off mini slump with walk-off RBI single against Nationals

Coby Green
·2 min read
Giancarlo Stanton celebrates walk-off win vs. Nationals
Giancarlo Stanton picked the perfect moment to shake off the mini slump he was on in the bottom of the ninth inning in Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals.

Coming into the one out, two men on at-bat with the game tied, 2-2, Stanton had yet to get a hit in the series with the Nats. He was 0-for-10 with four strikeouts up to that point despite coming off a 12-game hitting streak that included six home runs and a .480 BA during that stretch.

Stanton took a 2-2 slider and lined it in between the third baseman and shortstop to bring in Tyler Wade from third and give the Yankees the 3-2 win and the series win.

"It's big time," Stanton said on getting to have a moment like that. "I love those moments. I had one earlier in the game that I didn't capitalize on, so it's not too often you get two opportunities in the same game. But you better get the second one if you don't get the first."

Stanton's 12-game hitting streak that went from April 23-May 6 made this recent mini slump a bit surprising, but the slugger said he's still been feeling good at the plate despite the slight step back.

"I still feel good at the plate. I think I missed a couple pitches to hit the past couple days. ... but that happens. ... I feel good," he added.

The Yankees finished up their 10-game homestand and now head down to Tampa Bay to face the AL East rival Rays.

Stanton has struggled this season so far against the Rays, going 3-for-22 (.136) with 11 strikeouts. But maybe his recent success could be enough to lift him -- and the Yankees -- to greater heights this time around against their division foes.

