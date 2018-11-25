Giancarlo Stanton to Giants makes no sense if Yankees will trade him originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

One year ago, Giants fans were on Giancarlo Stanton watch every day. That won't be happening again, despite a report the New York Yankees already might be willing to trade the slugger.

According to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, there are "long-shot rumblings" about the Yankees trying to trade Stanton after only one season in the Bronx. The writer also lists the Giants as a team that could reasonably explore the possibility of adding the former MVP after making such a strong push for him last offseason.

Yes, the idea of the Giants adding Stanton and his 38 home runs from last season -- or 22 more than anyone on San Francisco's roster -- always will be intriguing. But there are way too many factors in why this won't happen, and it all starts with a depressing blast from the past.

Stanton simply chose the Yankees over the Giants last winter. The 29-year-old has a no-trade clause in his massive contract, but he was willing to waive it to join the Bronx Bombers instead of swinging at AT&T Park.

If the Yankees are willing to listen to trade offers, it will have to be for a team Stanton wants to play for, and that doesn't appear to be the Giants.

Now let's get back to that massive contract, which runs through 2027 with a team option for 2028. Stanton still has roughly $260 million left on the deal over the next 10 years. That does not sound like the kind of dollar figures new president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi wants to have on the Giants' books.

[RELATED: What Zaidi's Dodgers history says about his Giants future]

Zaidi will try to overhaul the Giants' roster as much as he can, and he'll certainly explore salary swap trades like he did with Matt Kemp as the Dodgers' GM, but he has never dealt with a contract like Stanton's. Plus, once Zaidi was named the Giants' president of baseball operations, the team's interest in Bryce Harper seemed to be far overblown and signing him became quite the long shot.

Story Continues

From his history, it would seem Zaidi is more interested in adding starting pitchers and versatile offensive players. He's not in the boat of being anchored down by a giant contract like Stanton's or what Harper wants.

So, here's to squashing more Stanton-to-San Francisco rumors once again.