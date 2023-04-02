Giancarlo Stanton blasts upper-deck shot into center field at Yankee Stadium

Giancarlo Stanton knew this one was gone. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York Yankees sluggers are off to a good start.

Newly minted AL home run king Aaron Judge started his 2023 campaign with ia home run n his first at-bat of the season Thursday. And on Sunday, Giancarlo Stanton did this:

That's a 485-foot moonshot into the center-field upper deck. When the ball left his bat, it was traveling 117.8 mph. There was no doubt about that one, and it was the second-longest home run of Stanton's career.

The homer was his second of the season and a likely sign of things to come for the slugger, who hit 31 and 35 home runs his past two seasons, respectively. The two-run shot off Ross Stripling helped the Yankees to a 6-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Judge scored the first run of the game in the third inning, with a one-out solo shot off an 87 mph Stripling slider that hung over the plate — the same pitch Stanton launched into the stands two at-bats later.

The verdict is in 👨‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/Gr1A7JWUFA — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 2, 2023

Like Stanton's, the home run was Judge's second of his season.