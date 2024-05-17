GIAA Finals Day 1: Brookstone wins, Flint River falls

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – The GIAA State Baseball Championships began with Game 1 action at Macon’s Luther Williams Field. In the Class 1A Final, top-ranked Flint River dropped their series opener against #2 Robert Toombs 4-1. In Class 4A, the #2 Brookstone Cougars picked up a 7-3 win over #1 First Presbyterian Day. Both series are a best-of-three format, meaning both Robert Toombs and Brookstone can win the state championship with a win on Friday. Game 2 of the Flint River-Robert Toombs series is set for 10 am Friday, while Brookstone will play FPD at 7 pm. News 3 will be in Macon for both games and will have highlights on-air and online Friday. You can watch the highlights of Thursday’s action in the video player above.

