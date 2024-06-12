GHSGCA names Odom All-State

Jun. 12—COLUMBUS — Lowndes' Catherine Odom ended her 2024 golf season with an additional honor. Recently, the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association named Odom to the Class 7A All-State team.

Odom finished in a tie for seventh this year, with a 149 total at the state meet. Lowndes was sixth overall.

Two area golfers made the list. In addition to Odom was Echols County's Lacy Castor.

The Echols Lady Wildcats were fourth in the Class A Division II girls' meet behind Castor's eighth place individual finish. Castor had rounds of 102 and 89 for a 191 total.