GH's Siggers, Cleveland enjoy highest finishes of Wilson delegation at state T&F

May 25—MURFREESBORO — Green Hill's Aiyah Siggers had the highest finish among the Wilson County delegation with a third-place finish in the Class 3A state 100 hurdles Thursday at Middle Tennessee State's Dean Hayes Stadium.

The senior finished in 14.81 seconds.

Siggers teamed up with Catherine Moore, Elise Curley and Rylynn Kamarata to finish seventh in the 4-by-200 meters in 1:43.54. She was eighth in her heat of the 300 hurdles in 46.22 seconds.

In the boys' 100 meters, Wilson Central senior Aden Bryan finished fifth, .002 out of fourth place, with a 10.73.

Green Hill sophomore Morgan Bissonnette was sixth in the girls' 1,600 meters in 5:04.13.

The closest finish, though not for first place, came in the boys' 4-by-400 relay as Wilson Central finished fifth, .01 ahead of Green Hill's quartet of Zilon Beard, Andre Johnson, Carlos Owens and L.J. Foster, who crossed the line in 42.34 seconds.

Earlier in the day during the field events, Green Hill kept the legacy of two-time state pole vault champion Carolina Bannach going with three Lady Hawk juniors competing this year. Ella Cleveland led the delegation with an 11-0, good for third place. Avery Johnson was sixth and Sydney Stafford eighth, two of three vaulters with 10-6s.

On the boys' side, two-time Green Hill state champ Kyler Nichols was followed by senior Jacob Cannon, who shared fourth place with Ravenwood's John Bass and Science Hill's William Hagemeier after they and two others urned in a high of 14-0. Sophomore Reese Cannon was 13th with an 11-0.

Next to the pole vault, the boys' high jump was in progress. Green Hill's L.J. Foster was 10th with a 6-0. Mt. Juliet freshman Tyler Carr was 14th with a 5-10.

Earlier in the morning it was busy at the shot put pit where Green Hill sophomores Ethan Harris and Gavin Uhlir racked up a pair of top-10 finishes. Harris was fourth with a toss of 51-1.75 while Uhlir was seventh with a 43-9.5. Mt. Juliet senior William Czerniak was 11th with a 43-1.

In the opposite corner, Mt. Juliet senior Rebecca Engler was fifth in the girls' discus with a high throw of 101-11.

Green Hill junior Reilly Vierdag began the day with a 12th-place finish in the girls' triple jump with a high jump of 32-7.

Wilson Central senior Landon Mason was 10th in the boys' discus with a high throw of 143-7.

Watertown's Allison ties for 5th in AA girls' high jump

Watertown's Shayla Allison finished in a three-way tie for fifth place in the Class AA girls' high jump after teammate Sadie Thomas took seventh in the girls' pole vault Tuesday.

Allison turned in a 5-0 jump, matching her with Jacey Goodwin of Greeneville and Ashlyn Rock of Signal Mountain.

Thomas vaulted an 8-6.